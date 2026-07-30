Malik Benson's well-traveled path gives Raiders a ready-made adapter

Again, take note of his punt return abilities and his special teams value.

"I want to see his explosiveness come to life," said Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko. "We're going to want to maximize what he does, how he comes off the ball, be able to challenge him mentally and do different things with him and just see him grasp the offense and take it from the meeting room to the field."

As noted before, Benson's ability to process, thanks to his travels, is one reason to believe.

Another? His 4.37 speed.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Benson glides when he runs, a by-product of his track background. In high school, he qualified for the state finals in the 100m, 200m, the 4x100m and the long jump.

Yes, it all translates onto the football field, he said.

"I was really good at long jump, and I feel like with long jump, you have to have a certain amount of coordination to be able to run full speed and stop on a dime," Benson said. "Kind of being at the top of the route, in and out of breaks, things like that. The down-the-field speed, you know, obviously that's the 100 and then the 200 and things like that.

"Being able to play sports like basketball and run track, all around that helped me. Once I was able to play football, it's just like I had that competitive edge in every other sport. I just had to kind of learn how to play the game and then once I learned how to play the game, and my mom finally let me play, I just really just fell in love with the sport."

Yes, the siren song of football called to Benson.

So much so that the lifelong Chiefs fan and his family had a decision to make after the Raiders pulled his card at No. 195 overall.

"When you get the opportunity to get that call from the Raiders organization, you can't be nothing but happy," Benson said. "So, you know, once I got that call, I knew that me and the family, we had to trash all that [Chiefs] gear and put on that black and silver."