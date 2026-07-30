Raiders defense chasing their identity and their destiny

Without pads, two practices into training camp, it's premature to label the identity of this Raiders defense.

There are a few familiar faces to be seen roaming the sidelines. Maxx Crosby remains the focal point, Eric Stokes earned a second contract, and much of the defensive line remains in tact with Malcolm Koonce, Adam Butler and Jonah Laulu.

But with the vast array of additions made since March, this could be deemed as an unpredictable unit. However, unpredictable doesn't mean unproven.

The Raiders have obtained a lot of talent entering into prime. Look no further than linebacking tandem Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean in the middle of the field. The former Georgia Bulldogs teammates combined for 6.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss with their respective NFC teams in 2025.

"I think we're coming together pretty well," Walker said. "We have different personnel. We're moving a lot of guys around. ... We're flowing around pretty good."

Dean is handling green dot duties in camp so far, which has been beneficial for Walker who's been seen playing in multiple spots in the front seven.

"It's pretty fun honestly. It just like pretty much just puts me at ease," Walker said. "Not saying my mind is not still going, because that's me, regardless of whatever the situation is. But like I just said, it just kind of freed me up a little bit that way I can just focus on certain things instead of actually having to get the call."

Behind Dean and Walker is an upstart secondary still finding their way with several first and second year players poised to get a lot of reps at cornerback, including rookies Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses alongside Darien Porter.