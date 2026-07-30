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Raiders defense chasing their identity and their destiny

Jul 30, 2026 at 03:30 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Without pads, two practices into training camp, it's premature to label the identity of this Raiders defense.

There are a few familiar faces to be seen roaming the sidelines. Maxx Crosby remains the focal point, Eric Stokes earned a second contract, and much of the defensive line remains in tact with Malcolm Koonce, Adam Butler and Jonah Laulu.

But with the vast array of additions made since March, this could be deemed as an unpredictable unit. However, unpredictable doesn't mean unproven.

The Raiders have obtained a lot of talent entering into prime. Look no further than linebacking tandem Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean in the middle of the field. The former Georgia Bulldogs teammates combined for 6.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss with their respective NFC teams in 2025.

"I think we're coming together pretty well," Walker said. "We have different personnel. We're moving a lot of guys around. ... We're flowing around pretty good."

Dean is handling green dot duties in camp so far, which has been beneficial for Walker who's been seen playing in multiple spots in the front seven.

"It's pretty fun honestly. It just like pretty much just puts me at ease," Walker said. "Not saying my mind is not still going, because that's me, regardless of whatever the situation is. But like I just said, it just kind of freed me up a little bit that way I can just focus on certain things instead of actually having to get the call."

Behind Dean and Walker is an upstart secondary still finding their way with several first and second year players poised to get a lot of reps at cornerback, including rookies Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses alongside Darien Porter.

"Everybody [is] going to have their own growing pains and all that stuff, but that's part of it. This is training camp," Eric Stokes said of the cornerback room. "That's why we [were] just talking on the sideline, man. Go out there and practice things that you don't normally do, that you don't really want to try. I'd rather for you to mess up here than you get out of game and you mess it up."

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The safety room added Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson through the draft, who like Dean and Walker, were college teammates at Arizona.

"We don't have the luxury of time to develop relationships and when they know each other, it does help," Leonard said. "And to create that brotherhood and you're looking for that connection ... that's really important. I believe in that wholeheartedly."

Even with an array of new players, the secondary still has veterans Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao to rely on for guidance. Not to mention Taron Johnson, a former second-team All-Pro nickelback who the team acquired from the Bills.

So based off potential, it could emerge into a formidable unit throughout training camp. But once again, only time will tell.

Yet while there may be questions regarding the identity of the defense, there are none regarding their mentality.

"No scheme will save you in this league," Leonard stated emphatically. "If you're having M.E.s (mental errors), if you're not playing hard, if you're not taking the ball away, those are like the red blinking meter that something's not right. You're doing too much or guys can't do what you're asking.

"And so, as long as the execution and the effort and the fundamentals are right, then you know you're headed in the right direction."

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 2

Sights from day 2 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) and offensive quality control Pete Collins on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) and offensive quality control Pete Collins on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) and offensive quality control Pete Collins on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) and offensive quality control Pete Collins on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) and offensive quality control Pete Collins on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) and offensive quality control Pete Collins on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni and the wide receivers on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni and the wide receivers on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and safety Tanner Wall (41) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and safety Tanner Wall (41) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) and defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) and defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith and defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith and defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A football on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A football on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak huddles with the team on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak huddles with the team on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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