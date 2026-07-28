Raiders 2026 Training Camp Updates: Veterans report for camp

Training camp is here for the Las Vegas Raiders and Raiders.com will provide you with all the latest updates, storylines, transactions, videos and more. Check back here daily to catch up on any news you might have missed.
July 28
Players reported to Raiders HQ on Tuesday ahead of the Silver and Black's first training camp practice of 2026. Additionally, Head Coach Klint Kubiak addressed the media regarding his training camp expectations, health of the roster and more.
On Monday, the team signed three new players – DE Patrick Johnson, LB Buddy Johnson and WR Deven Thompkins – and waived WR Jonathan Brady, LB Chris Thomas and DT Laki Tasi. Click here to read more.
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