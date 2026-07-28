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Raiders 2026 Training Camp Updates: Veterans report for camp

Jul 28, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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by Rachel Gossen & Levi Edwards

Training camp is here for the Las Vegas Raiders and Raiders.com will provide you with all the latest updates, storylines, transactions, videos and more. Check back here daily to catch up on any news you might have missed.

July 28

Players reported to Raiders HQ on Tuesday ahead of the Silver and Black's first training camp practice of 2026. Additionally, Head Coach Klint Kubiak addressed the media regarding his training camp expectations, health of the roster and more.

On Monday, the team signed three new players – DE Patrick Johnson, LB Buddy Johnson and WR Deven Thompkins – and waived WR Jonathan Brady, LB Chris Thomas and DT Laki Tasi. Click here to read more.

🎥 Watch: Raiders arrive for 2026 Training Camp

📝 Klint Kubiak addresses quarterback room, competition across the board

🎥 Klint Kubiak Press Conference | 7.28.26

📸 Photos: Players arrive for training camp

🎥 Behind the Shield Episode 2: Control the Controllables

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