Social Roundup: What the Raiders were up to this offseason

From Sack Summit to weddings to hosting youth football camps, check out what Raiders players were up to before reporting to training camp.
Jul 27, 2026 at 01:00 PM
Latest Content
news
Raiders sign first-round pick QB Fernando Mendoza
Jul 23, 2026
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback spent his final college season at Indiana (2025) after three years at California (2022-24), appearing in 36 career games with 35 starts and completing 691-of-1,008 passing attempts for 8,247 yards, 71 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.