Raiders sign entirety of 2026 draft class

All 10 players in the Raiders' 2026 draft class have officially put pen to paper.
Read more about each of the signings below
In 2025, Mendoza led the Hoosiers to their first national championship and an undefeated 16-0 season. He started all 16 games and finished 273-of-379 passing (72.0%) for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. Mendoza was named Heisman Trophy winner, Associated Press Player of the Year, Associated Press All-American First Team, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team, and the Walter Camp, Davey O'Brien and Maxwell Award winner.
Stukes, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety, played in 52 games over six seasons (2020-25) at Arizona and recorded 206 tackles (124 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, seven interceptions and 35 passes defensed.
The 6-foot-4, 253-pound defensive end spent two seasons at Auburn (2024-25) after transferring from Arkansas State (2022-23). Over his college career, he played in 47 games and totaled 116 tackles (72 solo), 24 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two passes defensed and one interception.
Zuhn III, a 6-foot-7, 319-pound offensive lineman, played five seasons (2021-25) at Texas A&M, seeing action in 54 games with 50 starts over his collegiate career. In 2025, he earned All-SEC First Team honors and was co-winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy (Top SEC O-Lineman) after starting all 13 games, including 11 starts at left tackle and two starts at center.
McCoy spent two seasons at Tennessee (2024-25) after transferring from Oregon State (2023). He played in 25 career games with 18 starts and totaled 75 tackles, 16 passes defensed and six interceptions during his career.
Washington Jr., a 6-foot-2, 228-pound running back, played his final college season at Arkansas (2025) after one season at New Mexico State (2024) and three years at Buffalo (2021-23). Over his career, he registered 587 rushing attempts for 2,914 yards and 26 touchdowns in addition to 73 receptions for 470 yards and three scores.
Johnson, a 5-foot-11, 198-pound safety, played five seasons (2021-25) at Arizona, appearing in 50 games and tallying 286 tackles (152 solo), 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, five interceptions, 10 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.
The 6-1, 185-pound cornerback played three seasons at Florida International (2022-24), before transferring to California for his senior season (2025). Played in 49 games over his college career, totaling 152 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 25 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
The 6-1, 195-pound wide receiver began his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College (2021-22) before transferring to Alabama (2023) for one season, Florida State for one season (2024) and then to Oregon for his final season (2025). Benson played in 41 career games over his final three seasons and finished with 81 receptions for 1,192 yards (14.7 avg.) and eight receiving touchdowns.
The 6-4, 315-pound defensive tackle spent all four seasons at North Carolina State (2022-25) and played in 45 career games (26 starts), finishing with 107 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Check out photos of all 10 of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.