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Raiders sign entirety of 2026 draft class

Jul 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff

All 10 players in the Raiders' 2026 draft class have officially put pen to paper.

Read more about each of the signings below

Raiders sign first-round pick QB Fernando Mendoza

In 2025, Mendoza led the Hoosiers to their first national championship and an undefeated 16-0 season. He started all 16 games and finished 273-of-379 passing (72.0%) for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. Mendoza was named Heisman Trophy winner, Associated Press Player of the Year, Associated Press All-American First Team, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team, and the Walter Camp, Davey O'Brien and Maxwell Award winner.

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Raiders sign second-round pick S Treydan Stukes

Stukes, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety, played in 52 games over six seasons (2020-25) at Arizona and recorded 206 tackles (124 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, seven interceptions and 35 passes defensed.

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Raiders sign third-round pick DE Keyron Crawford

The 6-foot-4, 253-pound defensive end spent two seasons at Auburn (2024-25) after transferring from Arkansas State (2022-23). Over his college career, he played in 47 games and totaled 116 tackles (72 solo), 24 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two passes defensed and one interception.

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Raiders sign third-round pick G Trey Zuhn III

Zuhn III, a 6-foot-7, 319-pound offensive lineman, played five seasons (2021-25) at Texas A&M, seeing action in 54 games with 50 starts over his collegiate career. In 2025, he earned All-SEC First Team honors and was co-winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy (Top SEC O-Lineman) after starting all 13 games, including 11 starts at left tackle and two starts at center.

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Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Jermod McCoy

McCoy spent two seasons at Tennessee (2024-25) after transferring from Oregon State (2023). He played in 25 career games with 18 starts and totaled 75 tackles, 16 passes defensed and six interceptions during his career.

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Raiders sign fourth-round pick RB Mike Washington Jr.

Washington Jr., a 6-foot-2, 228-pound running back, played his final college season at Arkansas (2025) after one season at New Mexico State (2024) and three years at Buffalo (2021-23). Over his career, he registered 587 rushing attempts for 2,914 yards and 26 touchdowns in addition to 73 receptions for 470 yards and three scores.

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Raiders sign fifth-round pick S Dalton Johnson

Johnson, a 5-foot-11, 198-pound safety, played five seasons (2021-25) at Arizona, appearing in 50 games and tallying 286 tackles (152 solo), 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, five interceptions, 10 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.

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Raiders sign fifth-round pick CB Hezekiah Masses

The 6-1, 185-pound cornerback played three seasons at Florida International (2022-24), before transferring to California for his senior season (2025). Played in 49 games over his college career, totaling 152 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 25 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

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Raiders sign sixth-round pick WR Malik Benson

The 6-1, 195-pound wide receiver began his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College (2021-22) before transferring to Alabama (2023) for one season, Florida State for one season (2024) and then to Oregon for his final season (2025). Benson played in 41 career games over his final three seasons and finished with 81 receptions for 1,192 yards (14.7 avg.) and eight receiving touchdowns.

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Raiders sign seventh-round pick DT Brandon Cleveland

The 6-4, 315-pound defensive tackle spent all four seasons at North Carolina State (2022-25) and played in 45 career games (26 starts), finishing with 107 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

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Photos: The Raiders' 2026 Draft Class

Check out photos of all 10 of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.

QB Fernando Mendoza First Round (1st Pick Overall) Indiana
1 / 10

QB Fernando Mendoza

First Round (1st Pick Overall)

Indiana

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press
S Treydan Stukes Second Round (38th Pick Overall) Arizona
2 / 10

S Treydan Stukes

Second Round (38th Pick Overall)

Arizona

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
DE Keyron Crawford Third Round (67th Pick Overall) Auburn
3 / 10

DE Keyron Crawford

Third Round (67th Pick Overall)

Auburn

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
G Trey Zuhn III Third Round (91st Pick Overall) Texas A&M
4 / 10

G Trey Zuhn III

Third Round (91st Pick Overall)

Texas A&M

Texas A&M Florida Football/Associated Press
CB Jermod McCoy Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall) Tennessee
5 / 10

CB Jermod McCoy

Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall)

Tennessee

George Walker IV/Associated Press
RB Mike Washington Jr. Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall) Arkansas
6 / 10

RB Mike Washington Jr.

Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall)

Arkansas

Michael Woods/Associated Press
S Dalton Johnson Fifth Round (150th Pick Overall) Arizona
7 / 10

S Dalton Johnson

Fifth Round (150th Pick Overall)

Arizona

Justin Hayworth/Associated Press
CB Hezekiah Masses Fifth Round (175th Pick Overall) California
8 / 10

CB Hezekiah Masses

Fifth Round (175th Pick Overall)

California

Justine Willard/Associated Press
WR Malik Benson Sixth Round (195th Pick Overall) Oregon
9 / 10

WR Malik Benson

Sixth Round (195th Pick Overall)

Oregon

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
DT Brandon Cleveland Seventh Round (229th Pick Overall) North Carolina State
10 / 10

DT Brandon Cleveland

Seventh Round (229th Pick Overall)

North Carolina State

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