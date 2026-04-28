Inside Fernando Mendoza's first day as a Raider

Each compliment he received throughout the building, he quickly dismissed, reminding them he is now "back at the bottom of the totem pole."

Yes, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft said this on numerous occasions as if he's a UDFA coming in to fight for a roster spot.

Don't let the soft smile fool you. Underneath it is a calculated competitor.

"I think part of his calming presence is he's not scared to work," his mother, Elsa Mendoza, said. "He has no fears about working and staying late and being the best he can be. He's just confident that he knows he can outwork anybody.

"He is what you see. It's so funny because once people get to know him, they're really like, 'He really is that person.' He doesn't try to be anything that he's not. He is who he is."

His day wrapped with a tour of the facility and a conversation with owner Mark Davis in the cafeteria.

Then, for one last time, he flipped the switch back on.

He went out to address over 2,000 Raiders fans in attendance for the Festival of Football celebration, playing to a crowd full of nonstop cheers. He high-fived as many hands as he could, not turning down fans the opportunity for pictures.

This included granting an interview to Noelle aka "DJ Cheese" – an 8-year-old Intermountain Health patient and kid reporter for the day. In the midst of crowded event, he crouched down on bended knee to give Noelle his full attention.

He carried himself like someone ready for the NFL spotlight, a role he seems to have been preparing for quietly, naturally, for a long time.