Inside Fernando Mendoza's first day as a Raider

Fernando Mendoza quietly walked into the Raiders broadcast studio Friday afternoon, greeted by hosts Amber Theoharis, former Raiders receiver James Jones and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Eric Allen.
At 6-foot-5, he looked less like a quarterback and more like an NBA shooting guard as he slid into the far-right seat at the anchor desk and introduced himself. The three hosts asked him a few general questions about how his day was going. With a sly grin, Mendoza kept his answers short and sweet, while very calmly collecting himself.
He glanced at the camera in front of him, then turned to ask, "Is this live?"
"Yes it is," Theoharis replied.
Mendoza's demeanor quickly shifted. The small talk was over as he straightened up, shoulders squared. The hosts saw it happen in real time, what his teammates have probably seen each week before he steps on the field – the moment he locked in.
And as the red dot on the camera turned on, so did he.
"I'm just so blessed for the opportunity," Mendoza said. "And it shows what a first-class organization this is, the support whether it's the alumni, the coaching staff, the teammates, everyone that's reached out, I'm so happy to be a part of it."
This quiet, calm, young man transformed into this charismatic, engaging superstar. He turned into the quarterback the nation fell in love with over the span of the last calendar year for his postgame interviews and big play-making abilities.
In front of that camera, he turned into the guy the Raiders drafted to be their their franchise quarterback.
"You are a very humble kid, [but] this is your team dog," Jones told Mendoza. "Whether you like it or not right now, this is your team walking into the building."
A seriousness once again took over Mendoza..
"Although I've come off as very humble, and pretty fuzzy and warm," Mendoza responded, "at the end of my Indiana career when you have that equity, you're able to be like No. 4 [Brett Favre] and No. 12 [Aaron Rodgers]," as Mendoza name dropped Jones' two quarterbacks with the Green Bay Packers.
"If you ask my teammates ... I wasn't always a nice guy, I was an a-hole sometimes because I wanted everyone to do their one-eleventh, everyone to do their job, hold everyone to an high standard. However, coming into a new organization, starting from the bottom of the totem pole, I believe that leadership is earned, not given."
Within his first few hours inside Raiders headquarters, Mendoza showed the traits that made him the No. 1 pick — and not just the ones tied to arm strength or footwork. First impressions matter for any rookie, especially one carrying a franchise's hopes, but nothing about his demeanor felt manufactured.
He was simply being himself.
At no point did the moment seem too big, especially when walking into the lobby of the team's facilities to a standing ovation from the staff and team president Sandra Douglass Morgan. His mother, father, aunt and two younger brothers trailed behind him, allowing him to soak in the moment.
"He's always been someone to be open to new things," his father, Fernando Mendoza Sr., told Raiders.com. "Meeting new people, new situations, whether it's a new school or a social environment, that's kind of his demeanor. Kind of observant and pretty open to new experiences. That's who he is."
"He's a pretty reserved guy at times, but he'll wear his emotions on his sleeve," he added of his son's temperament. "I think you could see it come through afterwards, when he could let go and realized, 'Hey, I'm going to be playing for the Raiders.'"
The first hands he shook belonged to four Raiders icons: Super Bowl XV MVP Jim Plunkett, 1985 NFL MVP Marcus Allen and Pro Football Hall of Fame receivers Tim Brown and Fred Biletnikoff.
"I really appreciate all the legends coming out here today," Mendoza said during his introductory press conference. "It means so much to see the alumni and really shows what a first class organization this is. So, I'm stoked and ready to prove it."
Each compliment he received throughout the building, he quickly dismissed, reminding them he is now "back at the bottom of the totem pole."
Yes, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft said this on numerous occasions as if he's a UDFA coming in to fight for a roster spot.
Don't let the soft smile fool you. Underneath it is a calculated competitor.
"I think part of his calming presence is he's not scared to work," his mother, Elsa Mendoza, said. "He has no fears about working and staying late and being the best he can be. He's just confident that he knows he can outwork anybody.
"He is what you see. It's so funny because once people get to know him, they're really like, 'He really is that person.' He doesn't try to be anything that he's not. He is who he is."
His day wrapped with a tour of the facility and a conversation with owner Mark Davis in the cafeteria.
Then, for one last time, he flipped the switch back on.
He went out to address over 2,000 Raiders fans in attendance for the Festival of Football celebration, playing to a crowd full of nonstop cheers. He high-fived as many hands as he could, not turning down fans the opportunity for pictures.
This included granting an interview to Noelle aka "DJ Cheese" – an 8-year-old Intermountain Health patient and kid reporter for the day. In the midst of crowded event, he crouched down on bended knee to give Noelle his full attention.
He carried himself like someone ready for the NFL spotlight, a role he seems to have been preparing for quietly, naturally, for a long time.
And if Day 1 was any indication, the spotlight won't change him.
View photos from Las Vegas Raiders 2026 first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza's arrival in Las Vegas.