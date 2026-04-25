Raiders select CB Hezekiah Masses with the No. 175 overall pick

The Las Vegas Raiders selected California corner Hezekiah Masses with the No. 175 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The former two-star prospect out of Florida spent his first three seasons at FIU, totaling 74 solo tackles, four interceptions and 12 interceptions in his time there. He transferred to Cal Berkeley for a dominant senior season, leading the nation with 18 passes defended along with five interceptions.