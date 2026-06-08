Gutierrez: 3 storylines to follow for Raiders minicamp

The Raiders are under new management, so to speak, and begin a three-day mandatory minicamp at team headquarters on Tuesday. As such, questions abound and while answers will be few and far between this week - the fog will start to lift come training camp and the preseason in August - here are three topics sure to get chins (no relation to Raiders safety Jeremy) wagging throughout the week.
QB Battle, what QB Battle?
Media members watched three of 10 OTA practices and three things were obvious in those sessions - Kirk Cousins is commanding the show, Aidan O'Connell looks good throwing deep balls and Fernando Mendoza is being brought along, let's just say, deliberately.
Again, these are observations made after watching (checks notes again) just 30% of the team's OTAs, which means…media is seeing what coaches and staff WANT the media to see in that, yes, 30% window.
Look, first-year coach Klint Kubiak famously (infamously?) said in his perfect world, a rookie quarterback spends his rookie season sitting and learning at the foot of a veteran. And he said that before the Raiders signed Cousins, who is entering his 15th NFL season, and used the No. 1 overall draft pick on Mendoza.
Just sayin'.
Is the O-line less, um, offensive?
Facts are facts and the Raiders had the NFL's lowest-rated offensive line last season so an overhaul was necessary, yes? Well…
The Raiders did sign the jewel of the O-line free agency class in center Tyler Linderbaum and added left guard Spencer Burford before using a third-round pick on Trey Zuhn III, who says he can play anywhere on the line. Plus, Kubiak brought in decorated O-line coach Rick Dennison and his four Super Bowl rings in for a jolt.
Health is key, especially for ninth-year left tackle Kolton Miller, who played in just four games last year, and right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, who has appeared in 23 of a possible 34 games his first two years in the league. Right tackle DJ Glaze is looking to level up even as he has started 31 of 34 games in his career.
Keep an eye, then, on second-year linemen Caleb Rogers at guard and Charles Grant at tackle to possibly force some issues. Because offensively, everything starts and stops with the play of the O-line.
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What about the defensive front?
Maxx Crosby, in the three OTAs media watched, stretched with the team but did not practice as he continued his rehab from offseason knee surgery. And yet…
There is excitement in how he fits in the Raiders' new 3-4 base scheme and how much freedom he might have in it given that his old position coach is his new defensive coordinator in Rob Leonard.
Still, free-agent edge rusher Kwity Paye has been a quick study and bookend Malcolm Koonce has been a quicker-than-quick study, given his relationship and experience with Leonard, and rookie third-rounder Keyron Crawford, well, let's just say he flashed at times in 30% of OTAs.
The Raiders seemingly chose to address the secondary rather than the interior of the D-line in the draft - taking Arizona safeties Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson in the second and fifth rounds, respectively, and cornerbacks Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses in the fourth and fifth rounds - but did select DT Brandon Cleveland in the seventh.
The Raiders may not have that prototypical massive nose tackle to clog up the middle in a 3-4 - free-agent signee Benito Jones comes close - but they obviously like what they have in the likes of Adam Butler, Thomas Booker IV, Tonka Hemingway, Jonah Laulu, JJ Pegues and maybe even Laki Tasi, the 6-foot-6, 373-pound project from the NFL's International Program to stay competitive in a fluid rotation.
Games are won and lost in the trenches and, beyond the quarterback, what happens on the lines during mandatory minicamp will set the tone for the rest of the offseason.
The Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Rookie Class visited Spring Valley High School to help out during Prospect Camp where middle school students got a chance to meet the Spring Valley football coach and team they are zoned for.