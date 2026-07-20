Bandero Premium Tequila joins Raider Nation as the Official Tequila Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NV — July 20, 2026 – Bandero Tequila is proud to announce a new multi-year partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders, naming Bandero the Official Tequila Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders

Bandero Tequila will enhance the fan experience through a series of premium brand integrations, including a signature cocktail featured throughout Allegiant Stadium. The partnership also delivers prominent in-stadium visibility & hospitality experiences designed to engage guests, strengthen relationships, and create memorable interactions with the brand.

"We're enormously excited for Bandero Tequila to partner with the Las Vegas Raiders," said Jonathan Kendrick, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Bandero. "We are proud to bring our award-winning tequila to the great fighting Raiders, adding spirit to the most electric game-day environments in sports."

"We're proud to welcome Bandero Tequila to the Raiders family," said Raiders Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Christian Howard. "This partnership connects two brands committed to authenticity, culture and creating unforgettable experiences for Raiders fans everywhere. We look forward to celebrating this relationship at Allegiant Stadium on game days and beyond."

The partnership marks a major milestone for Bandero Tequila as the brand continues to expand its presence across sports, entertainment, and culture. Known for its distinctive bottle, smooth tequila profile, and bold brand identity, Bandero has earned recognition across major spirits competitions, including recent honors for Bandero Blanco and Bandero Café.

"This is more than just a sponsorship," added John Paul DeJoria, Co-Founder and Brand Ambassador for Bandero Tequila. "This is Bandero joining Raider Nation at the start of an exciting new era for the Raiders, a team with great heritage, fan base, and a great future!"

Bandero Tequila: Adding Extra Spirit

Enjoy responsibly. 21+ only.