Brock Bowers ranked No. 60 on 2026 NFL Top 100 list

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has earned the No. 60 spot on the NFL's 2026 edition of Top 100 Players.
Bowers is the first Raider to make this year's Top 100 list so far, and it marks his second appearance on the list in his career, debuting at No. 24 last year.
Despite missing five games in 2025 due to injury, Bowers led the Raiders in receptions (64), receiving yards per game (56.7) and receiving touchdowns (seven). The tight end is the first Raider to earn a Pro Bowl selection in his first two seasons in the league since wide receiver Amari Cooper in 2016.
"Wherever he goes, he's been successful in college and high school with whoever's coached him," Head Coach Klint Kubiak said of Bowers. "Can't say enough great things about him. Love his work ethic. He is a standard bearer."
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