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Raiders Mailbag: What are some position competitions to expect in camp?

Jul 15, 2026 at 12:45 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Bill Althouse from Pennsylvania asks:

"How is the offensive line evolving ahead of the regular season?"

I think there will be a lot of competition across the offensive line in training camp.

The Silver and Black are focused on having the best five players on the offensive line. That's why there's been a priority placed on having versatile linemen, which include Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson and third-round pick Trey Zuhn III.

At the moment, the only two players that I think are set starters are left tackle Kolton Miller and center Tyler Linderbaum. A few players to watch in camp should be second-year players Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant as well as veteran Spencer Burford. They could make a play for a starting spot.

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Glenn Younger from New Jersey asks:

"What do the cornerbacks look this year?"

It's a young unit, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

What the cornerbacks lack in experience, they for damn sure make up for in athleticism. Darien Porter is a long, rangy player with blazing speed. He notably ran a 4.30 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine, which is impressive at 6-foot-2, and earned additional snaps throughout the later stretch of his rookie season. Recent fourth-round pick Jermod McCoy, who amassed six interceptions in college, recorded a 4.37 40-yard dash time at his Pro Day – even more impressive considering he's coming off a knee injury.

To supplement the youth movement in the room, the Raiders acquired Taron Johnson via trade from the Buffalo Bills. Johnson's skillset and experience should be extremely beneficial in the development of Porter, McCoy and Hezekiah Masses, the team's fifth-round pick who earned a lot of reps in OTAs and minicamp.

Through the Years: Raiders Training Camp

As the Silver and Black get ready for 2026 training camp, take a look back at photos from past camps.

1960 Training Camp Santa Cruz, Calif.
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1960 Training Camp

Santa Cruz, Calif.

Albert Kayo Harris and Associates/Las Vegas Raiders
1960 Training Camp Santa Cruz, Calif.
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1960 Training Camp

Santa Cruz, Calif.

Russ Reed/Las Vegas Raiders
1963 Training Camp Santa Rosa, Calif.
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1963 Training Camp

Santa Rosa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1978 Training Camp San Mateo, Calif.
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1978 Training Camp

San Mateo, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1978 Training Camp San Mateo, Calif.
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1978 Training Camp

San Mateo, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1978 Training Camp San Mateo, Calif.
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1978 Training Camp

San Mateo, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1986 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
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1986 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1987 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
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1987 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
1987 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
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1987 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
1987 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
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1987 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
1989 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
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1989 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1989 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
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1989 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1989 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
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1989 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1990 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
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1990 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1990 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
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1990 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1990 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
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1990 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1990 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
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1990 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
1991 Training Camp Tokyo, Japan.
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1991 Training Camp

Tokyo, Japan.

Las Vegas Raiders
1991 Training Camp Tokyo, Japan.
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1991 Training Camp

Tokyo, Japan.

Las Vegas Raiders
1995 Training Camp Austin, Texas
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1995 Training Camp

Austin, Texas

Las Vegas Raiders
1995 Training Camp Austin, Texas
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1995 Training Camp

Austin, Texas

Las Vegas Raiders
1995 Training Camp Austin, Texas
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1995 Training Camp

Austin, Texas

Las Vegas Raiders
1996 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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1996 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
1996 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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1996 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
2001 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2001 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2001 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2001 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2001 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2001 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2002 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2002 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2003 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2003 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2004 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2004 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2004 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2004 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2005 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2005 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2005 Training Camp Houston, Texas
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2005 Training Camp

Houston, Texas

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2006 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2006 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2007 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2007 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2010 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2010 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2011 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2011 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2012 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2012 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2013 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2013 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2014 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2014 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
2014 Training Camp Oxnard, Calif.
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2014 Training Camp

Oxnard, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2015 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2015 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2016 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2016 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2017 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2017 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2018 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2018 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
2019 Training Camp Napa, Calif.
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2019 Training Camp

Napa, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
2020 Training Camp Henderson, Nev.
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2020 Training Camp

Henderson, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
2021 Training Camp Henderson, Nev.
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2021 Training Camp

Henderson, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
2021 Training Camp Thousand Oaks, Calif.
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2021 Training Camp

Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
2022 Training Camp Henderson, Nev.
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2022 Training Camp

Henderson, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
2023 Training Camp Henderson, Nev.
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2023 Training Camp

Henderson, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
2024 Training Camp Costa Mesa, Calif.
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2024 Training Camp

Costa Mesa, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
2024 Training Camp Henderson, Nev.
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2024 Training Camp

Henderson, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
2025 Training Camp Henderson, Nev.
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2025 Training Camp

Henderson, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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