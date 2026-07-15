Raiders Mailbag: What are some position competitions to expect in camp?

Bill Althouse from Pennsylvania asks:
"How is the offensive line evolving ahead of the regular season?"
I think there will be a lot of competition across the offensive line in training camp.
The Silver and Black are focused on having the best five players on the offensive line. That's why there's been a priority placed on having versatile linemen, which include Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson and third-round pick Trey Zuhn III.
At the moment, the only two players that I think are set starters are left tackle Kolton Miller and center Tyler Linderbaum. A few players to watch in camp should be second-year players Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant as well as veteran Spencer Burford. They could make a play for a starting spot.
Glenn Younger from New Jersey asks:
"What do the cornerbacks look this year?"
It's a young unit, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.
What the cornerbacks lack in experience, they for damn sure make up for in athleticism. Darien Porter is a long, rangy player with blazing speed. He notably ran a 4.30 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine, which is impressive at 6-foot-2, and earned additional snaps throughout the later stretch of his rookie season. Recent fourth-round pick Jermod McCoy, who amassed six interceptions in college, recorded a 4.37 40-yard dash time at his Pro Day – even more impressive considering he's coming off a knee injury.
To supplement the youth movement in the room, the Raiders acquired Taron Johnson via trade from the Buffalo Bills. Johnson's skillset and experience should be extremely beneficial in the development of Porter, McCoy and Hezekiah Masses, the team's fifth-round pick who earned a lot of reps in OTAs and minicamp.
As the Silver and Black get ready for 2026 training camp, take a look back at photos from past camps.