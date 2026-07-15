Raiders Mailbag: What are some position competitions to expect in camp?

Glenn Younger from New Jersey asks:

"What do the cornerbacks look this year?"

It's a young unit, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

What the cornerbacks lack in experience, they for damn sure make up for in athleticism. Darien Porter is a long, rangy player with blazing speed. He notably ran a 4.30 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine, which is impressive at 6-foot-2, and earned additional snaps throughout the later stretch of his rookie season. Recent fourth-round pick Jermod McCoy, who amassed six interceptions in college, recorded a 4.37 40-yard dash time at his Pro Day – even more impressive considering he's coming off a knee injury.