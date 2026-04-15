Raiders Mailbag: Should the Raiders add a wide receiver in the draft?

Stacey Oliver from Pennsylvania said:

"Stop trying to get this big boom WR, see what WR you will keep after they've been battle tested this year."

I get your sentiment Stacey, but I believe the Raiders should try both.

On one hand, I think the Raiders should seek out another receiver in this year's draft, considering it's one of the deeper position groups in the class. A good spot to take a leap on a potential starter would be with their second or third-round pick. Some options include Washington's Denzel Boston, Indiana's Elijah Sarratt, Georgia's Zachariah Branch or Alabama's Germie Bernard. At the moment, I'd lean toward Boston or Sarratt with more snaps in college playing outside receiver versus in the slot.

On the other hand, the Raiders have already invested a lot in their receiving corps over the last two years and should try to see things though. Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. were drafted in 2025, and impressed throughout training camp heading into their rookie season. However, like with all rookies, growing pains ensued which limited their productivity and availability on the field.

The two receivers could see a lot of more reps heading into their second season. And even with another top receiver being drafted, they have a chance to earn prominent roles in the offense.