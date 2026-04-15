Raiders Mailbag: Should the Raiders add a wide receiver in the draft?

Stacey Oliver from Pennsylvania said:
"Stop trying to get this big boom WR, see what WR you will keep after they've been battle tested this year."
I get your sentiment Stacey, but I believe the Raiders should try both.
On one hand, I think the Raiders should seek out another receiver in this year's draft, considering it's one of the deeper position groups in the class. A good spot to take a leap on a potential starter would be with their second or third-round pick. Some options include Washington's Denzel Boston, Indiana's Elijah Sarratt, Georgia's Zachariah Branch or Alabama's Germie Bernard. At the moment, I'd lean toward Boston or Sarratt with more snaps in college playing outside receiver versus in the slot.
On the other hand, the Raiders have already invested a lot in their receiving corps over the last two years and should try to see things though. Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. were drafted in 2025, and impressed throughout training camp heading into their rookie season. However, like with all rookies, growing pains ensued which limited their productivity and availability on the field.
The two receivers could see a lot of more reps heading into their second season. And even with another top receiver being drafted, they have a chance to earn prominent roles in the offense.
"I see a growth and maturity, a hunger that maybe their rookie year didn't go the way that they wanted it to," Spytek said, "and two guys that are determined to make the most of the opportunity they have out in front of them."
Henry Cingolani from Pennsylvania asks:
"How do you think the Raiders would build around Fernando Mendoza if he is selected No. 1 overall?"
This offseason, the Raiders have seemingly shown their plan for bolstering the roster in efforts to be ready for the Indiana quarterback if he's selected.
The most obvious move: improving the offensive line. After allowing the most sacks to opposing defenses in 2025, the team signed top free agents and veteran Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who has familiarity with a zone blocking scheme similar to Klint Kubiak's. That's useful in the development of a young quarterback such as Mendoza, who operated in shotgun formation for over 90 percent of his college snaps. Guard Spencer Burford is a sneaky addition to the offensive line, familiar with Kubiak from their time at the San Francisco 49ers.
The Silver and Black also signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who could be a tremendous resource as a mentor. Cousins' presence in the quarterback room also takes pressure off Mendoza and would give him time to acclimate to the pros.
"It's a hard position to play, and there's a lot to learn beyond throwing football and being a good teammate," General Manager John Spytek said of bringing in a rookie quarterback. "I mean, a lot of these guys, they live their entire life in shotgun. They don't huddle. So, I mean, you've really got to teach some of these guys how to run a huddle and how to break a huddle and how to get under center and call a cadence, because you see so many of them clap now too. It's far beyond just learning a playbook, which in and of itself is hard enough."
Jeff Roth from Oklahoma asks:
"What do you think about Fernando Mendoza's mental makeup?"
If you're trying to evaluate the mental makeup of a quarterback, look at what he does with the game on the line.
There were multiple times at Indiana in which Mendoza had to step up with the game on the line. The first game that comes to mind is against Penn State, with the Nittany Lions having the Hoosiers on the rope late in the game. Mendoza, who had a pedestrian game up until late in the fourth quarter, completed five passes for 87 yards and a a game-winning touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr.
A month later in the Big 12 Championship game, he was held in check by a stifling Ohio State defense for the majority of the contest. But on third down right before the two-minute warning, he threw a 33-yard dot to Charlie Becker to pick up a crucial first down and churn time off the clock for the win.
And it will be a long time before anyone forgets about his 12-yard scamper and dive into the end zone in the National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes.
The touchdown run was impressive in its own right, but there's a common theme here – it was another clutch play on fourth down as the final quarter wound down.
The Las Vegas Raiders hosted JAG Nevada students for a career exploration panel with Raiders staff members and a tour of Intermountain Health Performance Center.