Gutierrez: Can you smell what Spytek is cooking?

Like Bobby Brady (no relation to Tom) leaving a trail of popcorn while returning a taboo tiki idol to a Hawaiian burial ground cave in 1972, Raiders General Manager John Spytek has been leaving breadcrumbs for Raider Nation to follow this entire offseason.
And it has nothing to do with Chef Spy absolutely cooking in free agency, or his recipe for offseason success.
Or did you miss the Super (Bowl) hints about a new head coach in Klint Kubiak?
Or how, at the Annual League Meeting, Spytek intimated a veteran quarterback could be a much-needed ingredient to close out free agency…days before Kirko Chainz, er, Kirk Cousins landed on the shores of 1475 Raiders Way?
So, what, exactly will the Raiders do with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft?
No need to cue the taboo tiki music. And no need to make any wild predictions. Because while we cannot say for certain who the Raiders will use the No. 1 overall pick on, his name likely rhymes with…Mernando Fendoza.
Or - again - did you miss the crumbs Spytek and assistant GM Brian Stark left on the ground in their pre-draft presser Tuesday afternoon at Raiders HQ?
Asked if he has received any calls from teams interested in trading for that No. 1 pick, Spytek smiled.
"We've gotten a few calls," he said, "and those teams know where they stand right now."
Harumph.
Later, the second-year GM was asked how "different" this draft felt, what with the Raiders holding that No. 1 pick.
"A lot less energy spent on hypotheticals," he said, looking at Stark. "We were just talking before we came down here - there's only one team that can get the exact person that they want. And we have that option available to us this year, if we so choose."
Harumph, harumph. And…
Paging Mernando Fendoza, right?
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Since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, the Raiders have only used a first-round pick on a quarterback three times - on Marc Wilson (1980), Todd Marinovich (1991) and JaMarcus Russell (2007).
Imagine, then, that trinity jumping Mernando Fendoza in to the streets of Silver and Blackdom with varying degrees of, welp, cautionary tales.
But first, more clues from Chef Spy and sous chef Stark.
Because while Cousins is the unquestioned vet and leader in the Raiders QB clubhouse, with Aidan O'Connell also returning, a signal-caller taken first overall would no doubt come with certain expectations, yes?
Fans would certainly demand it. After all, the last quarterback taken No. 1 overall to sit an entire season was (checks notes) Carson Palmer, in 2003, for the Bengals.
But, as Kubiak said at the League Meeting, "Ideally you don't want [a rookie QB] to start from Day 1. You'd love him to be able to learn behind somebody. That's in a perfect world. … It does help the player, though, if they can sit behind a mature adult and watch how they run the show."
Spytek was more nebulous but direct, if that makes sense.
"Ultimately, this is a meritocracy, and the best guy will play," Spytek said. "It's just really hard to play really well at a young age. But we've seen plenty of quarterbacks do it recently, and how that goes going forward here…"
Spytek's voice nearly trailed off.
"Obviously, we've added Kirk," Spytek continued. "We have Aidan and, you know we'll, we'll see how it goes."
Chef Spy caught himself, adjusted his figurative toque blanche and smock and added, "But the best man will play."
Mernando Fendoza, PLEASE pick up the nearest Silver and Black courtesy phone. Otherwise, make sure to pick up if you see a 702 area code calling you.
It just might be a Brady (not Bobby) on the other end.
As 2026 pro days take place, view photos of current Raiders participating in their college pro days.