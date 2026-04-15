Gutierrez: Can you smell what Spytek is cooking?

Like Bobby Brady (no relation to Tom) leaving a trail of popcorn while returning a taboo tiki idol to a Hawaiian burial ground cave in 1972, Raiders General Manager John Spytek has been leaving breadcrumbs for Raider Nation to follow this entire offseason.

And it has nothing to do with Chef Spy absolutely cooking in free agency, or his recipe for offseason success.

Or did you miss the Super (Bowl) hints about a new head coach in Klint Kubiak?

Or how, at the Annual League Meeting, Spytek intimated a veteran quarterback could be a much-needed ingredient to close out free agency…days before Kirko Chainz, er, Kirk Cousins landed on the shores of 1475 Raiders Way?

So, what, exactly will the Raiders do with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft?

No need to cue the taboo tiki music. And no need to make any wild predictions. Because while we cannot say for certain who the Raiders will use the No. 1 overall pick on, his name likely rhymes with…Mernando Fendoza.

Or - again - did you miss the crumbs Spytek and assistant GM Brian Stark left on the ground in their pre-draft presser Tuesday afternoon at Raiders HQ?

Asked if he has received any calls from teams interested in trading for that No. 1 pick, Spytek smiled.

"We've gotten a few calls," he said, "and those teams know where they stand right now."

Harumph.

Later, the second-year GM was asked how "different" this draft felt, what with the Raiders holding that No. 1 pick.

"A lot less energy spent on hypotheticals," he said, looking at Stark. "We were just talking before we came down here - there's only one team that can get the exact person that they want. And we have that option available to us this year, if we so choose."

Harumph, harumph. And…