Raiders are 'open to all options' as they prioritize assembling a complete draft class 

It's easy to get caught up in the allure and grandeur of owning the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in quite the advantageous situation of the first team on the clock. In recent memory, No. 1 picks Cam Newton, Joe Burrow and Caleb Williams have played huge roles in turning around the fortune of their franchises. The same fate could be in line for the Raiders if they make the right choice on April 23.

But it would be remiss of us to ignore the fact that the Raiders still have nine picks after their No. 1 selection.

The brutal honesty is that hitting on those picks is just as crucial – if not more.

"We're kind of analyzing all the players on the board with the same microscope," assistant general manager Brian Stark said Tuesday afternoon during a pre-draft press conference with GM John Spytek.

"All of those picks are important because you never know," Stark continued. "There's plenty of first-round picks that don't make it, and there's plenty of seventh-round, sixth-round players that do. It's all about us evaluating the character of the player first, and then evaluating the skill set and how they fit into specifically with what we're looking for and asking those positions to do."

For Spytek, quality and quantity go hand in hand. The Raiders selected 11 players in the 2025 Draft, opting to trade back on multiple occasions to acquire more draft capital. And even with the Raiders' 10 picks they have now, the GM won't turn down a chance to add more quality pieces to the roster, if the right opportunity presents itself.

"Open to all options," Spytek said, a phrase he's reiterated throughout this offseason. "I didn't think that we were going to trade down twice in the second round last year, but we felt like the trade offers that we got were just too good to pass up.