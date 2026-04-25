Social Reactions: Media weighs in on Raiders' 2026 Draft

Draft Central
Stay up-to-date with the latest on the Raiders' draft picks, news, and information.
Check out photos of all 10 of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.
Draft Central
Stay up-to-date with the latest on the Raiders' draft picks, news, and information.
Check out photos of all 10 of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.
The 2026 NFL Draft is officially wrapped, and 10 players heard their names called by the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Tampa, Florida, native spent four seasons at North Carolina State, where he appeared in 45 games for the Wolfpack.
Benson led the Ducks with 719 receiving yards and ranked second on team in receptions (43) and receiving TDs (six) behind TE Kenyon Sadiq.
In exchange, the Silver and Black received No. 195 and No. 229.
He transferred to Cal Berkeley for a dominant senior season, leading the nation with 18 passes defended along with five interceptions
"I feel I've just been through a lot. I got a story that I'm still trying to tell," McCoy said after sliding to the Raiders in the fourth round.
Johnson was named First-Team All-Big 12 in 2025 after securing 97 total tackles, four interceptions and seven pass deflections.
For the third time on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Raiders traded up.
Washington delivered a breakout 2025 season at Arkansas, rushing for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns.
The former Second-Team All-SEC cornerback showed flashes of greatness when healthy.