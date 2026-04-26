Introducing the Raiders' 2026 Draft Class

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially wrapped, and 10 players heard their names called by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Let's recap the Silver and Black's 2026 draft class.
Round 1
No. 1 overall pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
- Raiders select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft
- Watch: Raiders select Fernando Mendoza with No. 1 pick
- Player Profile: Get to know QB Fernando Mendoza
- Watch: Fernando Mendoza Hype Video
- Social Reactions: Welcome to Raider Nation, Fernando Mendoza
- Fernando Mendoza's Conference Call - Round 1 Selection | 2026 NFL Draft
- Watch "The Call": Fernando Mendoza is a Raider
- "I believe I'm still the underdog": Fernando Mendoza eager to prove himself in the Silver and Black
- The Raiders didn't overthink it – Fernando Mendoza was always their guy
- Top quotes from Fernando Mendoza's introductory press conference
- Photos: QB Fernando Mendoza
Round 2
No. 38 overall pick: Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona
- Raiders select Treydan Stukes with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft
- Watch: Raiders select Treydan Stukes with No. 38 pick
- Watch: Treydan Stukes runs official 4.33 40-yard dash at 2026 Combine
- Treydan Stukes' Conference Call - Round 2 Selection | 2026 NFL Draft
- Player Profile: Get to know S Treydan Stukes
- Watch: Treydan Stukes Hype Video
- Treydan Stukes leaned on personal values to transform from unrecruited prospect to Raiders' second-round draft pick
- The Call: Treydan Stukes finds out he’s a Raider
- Photos: S Treydan Stukes
Round 3
No. 67 overall pick: Keyron Crawford, DE, Auburn
- Raiders select DE Keyron Crawford at No. 67 in the 2026 NFL Draft
- Watch: Raiders select Keyron Crawford with No. 67 pick
- Player Profile: Get to know DE Keyron Crawford
- Keyron Crawford's Conference Call - Round 3 Selection | 2026 NFL Draft
- Watch: Keyron Crawford Hype Video
- The Call: Keyron Crawford gets draft call from John Spytek and Klint Kubiak
- Photos: DE Keyron Crawford
No. 91 overall pick: Trey Zuhn III, G, Texas A&M
Round 4
No. 101 overall pick: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
- Raiders select CB Jermod McCoy with the No. 101 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft
- Watch: Raiders select Jermod McCoy with No. 101 pick
- Player Profile: Get to know CB Jermod McCoy
- Jermod McCoy isn't taking his opportunity for granted
- Watch: Jermod McCoy Hype Video
- Jermod McCoy: ‘Motivation just fueling me’
- Photos: CB Jermod McCoy
No. 122 overall pick: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
- Raiders trade up to No. 122, select RB Mike Washington Jr.
- Watch: Raiders select Mike Washington Jr. with No. 122 pick
- Watch: Mike Washington Jr. runs official 4.33 40-yard dash at 2026 Combine
- Watch: Mike Washington Jr.'s 2026 NFL Scouting Combine Workout
- Mike Washington Jr.: ‘Excited to get rolling with [Ashton Jeanty]’
- Watch: Mike Washington Jr. Hype Video
- Photos: RB Mike Washington Jr.
Round 5
No. 150 overall pick: Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona
No. 175 overall pick: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California
- Raiders select CB Hezekiah Masses with the No. 175 overall pick
- Watch: Raiders select Hezekiah Masses with No. 175 pick
- Watch: Hezekiah Masses runs 4.46 40-yard dash at 2026 Combine
- Watch: Hezekiah Masses' 2026 NFL Scouting Combine Workout
- Hezekiah Masses: ‘I’m not taking it lightly'
- Watch: Hezekiah Masses Hype Video
- Photos: CB Hezekiah Masses
Round 6
No. 195 overall pick: Malik Benson, WR, Oregon
Round 7
No. 229 overall pick: Brandon Cleveland, DT, NC State
Check out photos of all 10 of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.