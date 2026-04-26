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Introducing the Raiders' 2026 Draft Class

Apr 25, 2026 at 05:00 PM
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Raiders.com Staff
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The 2026 NFL Draft is officially wrapped, and 10 players heard their names called by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Let's recap the Silver and Black's 2026 draft class.

Round 1

No. 1 overall pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

fernando-mendoza-headshot-v2-04232026

Fernando Mendoza

#15 QB

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 225 lbs
  • College: Indiana

Round 2

No. 38 overall pick: Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona

treydan-stukes-headshot-draft-2026

Treydan Stukes

#-- S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Arizona

Round 3

No. 67 overall pick: Keyron Crawford, DE, Auburn

keyron-crawford-headshot-quick-draft

Keyron Crawford

#-- DE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 253 lbs
  • College: Auburn

No. 91 overall pick: Trey Zuhn III, G, Texas A&M

trey-zuhn-headshot-draft-2026

Trey Zuhn III

#-- G

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 312 lbs
  • College: Texas A&M

Round 4

No. 101 overall pick: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

mccoy-headshot-2026-draft

Jermod McCoy

#-- CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 193 lbs
  • College: Tennessee

No. 122 overall pick: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

mike-washington-headshot-2026-draft

Mike Washington Jr.

#-- RB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 223 lbs
  • College: Arkansas

Round 5

No. 150 overall pick: Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona

dalton-johnson-headshot-2026-draft

Dalton Johnson

#-- S

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 192 lbs
  • College: Arizona

No. 175 overall pick: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

hezekiah-masses-headshot-draft-2026

Hezekiah Masses

#-- CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 179 lbs
  • College: California

Round 6

No. 195 overall pick: Malik Benson, WR, Oregon

malik-benson-headshot-draft-2026

Malik Benson

#-- WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 189 lbs
  • College: Oregon

Round 7

No. 229 overall pick: Brandon Cleveland, DT, NC State

cleveland-2026-draft-headshot

Brandon Cleveland

#-- DT

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 307 lbs
  • College: N.C. State

Photos: The Raiders' 2026 Draft Class

Check out photos of all 10 of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.

QB Fernando Mendoza First Round (1st Pick Overall) Indiana
1 / 10

QB Fernando Mendoza

First Round (1st Pick Overall)

Indiana

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press
S Treydan Stukes Second Round (38th Pick Overall) Arizona
2 / 10

S Treydan Stukes

Second Round (38th Pick Overall)

Arizona

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
DE Keyron Crawford Third Round (67th Pick Overall) Auburn
3 / 10

DE Keyron Crawford

Third Round (67th Pick Overall)

Auburn

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
G Trey Zuhn III Third Round (91st Pick Overall) Texas A&M
4 / 10

G Trey Zuhn III

Third Round (91st Pick Overall)

Texas A&M

Texas A&M Florida Football/Associated Press
CB Jermod McCoy Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall) Tennessee
5 / 10

CB Jermod McCoy

Fourth Round (101st Pick Overall)

Tennessee

George Walker IV/Associated Press
RB Mike Washington Jr. Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall) Arkansas
6 / 10

RB Mike Washington Jr.

Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall)

Arkansas

Michael Woods/Associated Press
S Dalton Johnson Fifth Round (150th Pick Overall) Arizona
7 / 10

S Dalton Johnson

Fifth Round (150th Pick Overall)

Arizona

Justin Hayworth/Associated Press
CB Hezekiah Masses Fifth Round (175th Pick Overall) California
8 / 10

CB Hezekiah Masses

Fifth Round (175th Pick Overall)

California

Justine Willard/Associated Press
WR Malik Benson Sixth Round (195th Pick Overall) Oregon
9 / 10

WR Malik Benson

Sixth Round (195th Pick Overall)

Oregon

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
DT Brandon Cleveland Seventh Round (229th Pick Overall) North Carolina State
10 / 10

DT Brandon Cleveland

Seventh Round (229th Pick Overall)

North Carolina State

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