Raiders select G Trey Zuhn III with No. 91 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Raiders selected guard Trey Zuhn III out of Texas A&M with the No. 91 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Entering the 2025 season, Zuhn was named a team captain and continued to anchor the line at left tackle, where he played all but two games (11 at LT, two at C). He allowed just two sacks against Auburn and Miami in the College Football Playoffs. He was the co-winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the top SEC OL, with Alabama's Kadyn Proctor.
"He has first-step quickness to reach lateral landmarks but lacks ideal athleticism to play in space and is more consistently effective working double-teams and combo blocks," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. "His anchor and savvy help mitigate his lack of length, but he could struggle to mirror and recover quickly enough when beaten by athletic rushers or twists."
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With the 91st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected guard Trey Zuhn III.