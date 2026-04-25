Raiders select G Trey Zuhn III with No. 91 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Raiders selected guard Trey Zuhn III out of Texas A&M with the No. 91 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Entering the 2025 season, Zuhn was named a team captain and continued to anchor the line at left tackle, where he played all but two games (11 at LT, two at C). He allowed just two sacks against Auburn and Miami in the College Football Playoffs. He was the co-winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the top SEC OL, with Alabama's Kadyn Proctor.