2026 NFL Draft Guide: How to watch, Raiders' draft picks and more

It's almost time for the 2026 NFL Draft! Here's everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.
When and where is the NFL Draft?
The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. PT in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It wraps up Saturday, April 25.
- Round 1: 5 p.m. PT on Thursday April 23
- Rounds 2-3: 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 24
- Rounds 4-7: 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 25
How do I watch the NFL Draft?
Each day, the draft will air on NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and will be livestreamed on NFL+ and Disney+.
National radio coverage will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio.
Raider Nation Radio 920AM will feature pre-draft coverage Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT (Also streaming live on Raiders YouTube and Raiders.com)
Fans can also follow along with updates and news on Raiders.com, including our live draft tracker. Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts for various announcements.
How long does each team have to make their pick?
The time allotted for each club to make its selection varies by round. This year, the time between first-round picks was shortened from 10 minutes to 8 minutes.
Round 1: 8 minutes per pick
Round 2: 7 minutes per pick
Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes per pick
Round 7: 4 minutes per pick
How many draft picks do the Raiders have?
The Silver and Black own 10 draft selections, as of April 16, and will kick off the draft by selecting at No. 1 overall.
|Round
|Pick
|Round 1
|No. 1
|Round 2
|No. 36
|Round 3
|No. 67
|Round 4
|No. 102
|Round 4
|No. 117 (via Jaguars)
|Round 4
|No. 134 (compensatory pick)
|Round 5
|No. 175 (compensatory pick)
|Round 6
|No. 185
|Round 6
|No. 208 (via Jets)
|Round 7
|No. 219
What is the draft order for the first round?
|Pick
|Team
|1
|Las Vegas Raiders
|2
|New York Jets
|3
|Arizona Cardinals
|4
|Tennessee Titans
|5
|New York Giants
|6
|Cleveland Browns
|7
|Washington Commanders
|8
|New Orleans Saints
|9
|Kansas City Chiefs
|10
|Cincinnati Bengals
|11
|Miami Dolphins
|12
|Dallas Cowboys
|13
|Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons)
|14
|Baltimore Ravens
|15
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|16
|New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts)
|17
|Detroit Lions
|18
|Minnesota Vikings
|19
|Carolina Panthers
|20
|Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers)
|21
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|22
|Los Angeles Chargers
|23
|Philadelphia Eagles
|24
|Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars)
|25
|Chicago Bears
|26
|Buffalo Bills
|27
|San Francisco 49ers
|28
|Houston Texans
|29
|Kansas City Chiefs (via Los Angeles Rams)
|30
|Miami Dolphins (via Denver Broncos)
|31
|New England Patriots
|32
|Seattle Seahawks
How many total picks are there in the draft?
A total of 257 picks will be made across the three-day draft.
Follow along on our draft tracker and social channels for all the latest news and content from the 2026 Draft:
Facebook: Las Vegas Raiders
Instagram: @Raiders
X: @Raiders
TikTok: @Raiders
YouTube: Raiders
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