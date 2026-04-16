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2026 NFL Draft Guide: How to watch, Raiders' draft picks and more

Apr 16, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

It's almost time for the 2026 NFL Draft! Here's everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.

When and where is the NFL Draft?

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. PT in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It wraps up Saturday, April 25.

  • Round 1: 5 p.m. PT on Thursday April 23
  • Rounds 2-3: 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 24
  • Rounds 4-7: 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 25

How do I watch the NFL Draft?

Each day, the draft will air on NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and will be livestreamed on NFL+ and Disney+.

National radio coverage will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio.

Raider Nation Radio 920AM will feature pre-draft coverage Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT (Also streaming live on Raiders YouTube and Raiders.com)

Fans can also follow along with updates and news on Raiders.com, including our live draft tracker. Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts for various announcements.

How long does each team have to make their pick?

The time allotted for each club to make its selection varies by round. This year, the time between first-round picks was shortened from 10 minutes to 8 minutes.

Round 1: 8 minutes per pick
Round 2: 7 minutes per pick
Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes per pick
Round 7: 4 minutes per pick

How many draft picks do the Raiders have?

The Silver and Black own 10 draft selections, as of April 16, and will kick off the draft by selecting at No. 1 overall.

RoundPick
Round 1No. 1
Round 2No. 36
Round 3No. 67
Round 4No. 102
Round 4No. 117 (via Jaguars)
Round 4No. 134 (compensatory pick)
Round 5No. 175 (compensatory pick)
Round 6No. 185
Round 6No. 208 (via Jets)
Round 7No. 219

What is the draft order for the first round?

PickTeam
1Las Vegas Raiders
2New York Jets
3Arizona Cardinals
4Tennessee Titans
5New York Giants
6Cleveland Browns
7Washington Commanders
8New Orleans Saints
9Kansas City Chiefs
10Cincinnati Bengals
11Miami Dolphins
12Dallas Cowboys
13Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons)
14Baltimore Ravens
15Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts)
17Detroit Lions
18Minnesota Vikings
19Carolina Panthers
20Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers)
21Pittsburgh Steelers
22Los Angeles Chargers
23Philadelphia Eagles
24Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars)
25Chicago Bears
26Buffalo Bills
27San Francisco 49ers
28Houston Texans
29Kansas City Chiefs (via Los Angeles Rams)
30Miami Dolphins (via Denver Broncos)
31New England Patriots
32Seattle Seahawks

How many total picks are there in the draft?

A total of 257 picks will be made across the three-day draft.

Follow along on our draft tracker and social channels for all the latest news and content from the 2026 Draft:

Facebook: Las Vegas Raiders

Instagram: @Raiders

X: @Raiders

TikTok: @Raiders

YouTube: Raiders

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