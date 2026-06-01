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Raiders' offseason dates to know: OTAs, minicamp, preseason

Jun 01, 2026 at 09:45 AM
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Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders' offseason is far from over, and the next few months will shape everything from training camp momentum to roster chemistry. With several important checkpoints still ahead as the team gears up for the 2026 season, take a look at the remaining key dates for the offseason.

June

June 1-4: OTAs

June 9-11: Mandatory minicamp

July

Late July: Training camp begins

August

August 13: Raiders vs. Cardinals, Allegiant Stadium, 5 p.m. PT

August 20: Raiders at Texans, NRG Stadium, 5 p.m. PT

August 27: Raiders vs. 49ers, Allegiant Stadium, 5 p.m. PT

September

September 13: Raiders' season opener - Raiders vs. Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, 1:25 p.m. PT

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Raiders 2026 OTAs | Day 6

View photos from day six of OTAs at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and Head Coach Klint Kubiak at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and Head Coach Klint Kubiak at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) and guard Trey Zuhn III (66) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) and guard Trey Zuhn III (66) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebackers coach Ronell Williams at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and linebackers coach Ronell Williams at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) and safety Treydan Stukes (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) and safety Treydan Stukes (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23), running back Mike Washington Jr. (30), running back Roman Hemby (37) and running back Chris Collier (33) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23), running back Mike Washington Jr. (30), running back Roman Hemby (37) and running back Chris Collier (33) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) and safety Tristin McCollum (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) and safety Tristin McCollum (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Dairen Porter (26) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Dairen Porter (26) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96)and defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96)and defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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Raiders' offseason dates to know: OTAs, minicamp, preseason

Jun 01, 2026

Take a look at the remaining key dates for the Raiders' offseason.

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Photos: Raiders 2026 Rookie Class visits with local youth

May 29, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Rookie Class visited the Donna Street Community Center to play games and spend time with local youth.

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Raiders 2026 OTAs | Day 6

May 29, 2026

View photos from day six of OTAs at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Brock Bowers 'ready to roll' in OTAs after battling injuries last season

May 29, 2026

The Raiders tight end is expected to remain "a standard bearer" in Klint Kubiak's offense.

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Tyler Linderbaum eagerly attacking the 'start of a new journey' with Raiders

May 28, 2026

The Raiders' new center is continuing to get acclimated to new surroundings while fully embracing the changes around him.

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NFL sets 53-man roster cutdown deadline

May 28, 2026

Teams must reduce their active rosters to a maximum of 53 players by 3 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 30.

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Raiders 2026 OTAs | Day 5

May 28, 2026

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view photos from day five of OTAs.

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Brock Bowers: 'I'm ready for whatever they want me to do'

May 28, 2026

Tight end Brock Bowers discusses the offense, Head Coach Klint Kubiak, OTAs and more.

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Andrew Janocko talks OTAs, Fernando Mendoza and the offense

May 28, 2026

Offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko discusses OTAs, the offense, the QB room and more.

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Tyler Linderbaum on OTAs, Brock Bowers, the offense and more

May 28, 2026

Center Tyler Linderbaum discusses his mindset, the offense, OTAs, Head Coach Klint Kubiak and more.

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