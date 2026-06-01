Raiders' offseason dates to know: OTAs, minicamp, preseason

The Raiders' offseason is far from over, and the next few months will shape everything from training camp momentum to roster chemistry. With several important checkpoints still ahead as the team gears up for the 2026 season, take a look at the remaining key dates for the offseason.
June
June 1-4: OTAs
June 9-11: Mandatory minicamp
July
Late July: Training camp begins
August
August 13: Raiders vs. Cardinals, Allegiant Stadium, 5 p.m. PT
August 20: Raiders at Texans, NRG Stadium, 5 p.m. PT
August 27: Raiders vs. 49ers, Allegiant Stadium, 5 p.m. PT
September
September 13: Raiders' season opener - Raiders vs. Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, 1:25 p.m. PT
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View photos from day six of OTAs at Intermountain Health Performance Center.