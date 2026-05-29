Brock Bowers 'ready to roll' in OTAs after battling injuries last season

Despite a strenuous 2025 season, he hasn't lost a step. Bowers missed five games due to a knee injury sustained in the Raiders' season-opening victory over the Patriots. And while he led the team in receptions (64) and receiving touchdowns (seven), it was apparent the Pro Bowler wasn't playing at full strength.

With a full offseason to recover, he feels he's nearing 100 percent health heading into mandatory minicamp.

"I feel great right now. ... Ready to roll," Bowers said. "Excited for the season ... last year was frustrating. First game, kind of banged my knee a little bit, so definitely wasn't how I planned my second year to go, but a little adversity, and I've just got to come back stronger this year."

Going into his third season, Bowers believes the team is "being urgent in everything we do." The tight end's quiet, mild-mannered persona shouldn't downplay his fiercely competitive drive – reminiscent of his new head coach.

"He's very serious, all about football, which I like," Bowers said of Kubiak. "I mean, he's all about ball and means he just doesn't mess around, so I like that a lot."

It seems the Raiders coaching staff will give Bowers every opportunity to replicate his historic rookie campaign. They're in the process of concocting multiple ways to get Bowers involved in their scheme, with versatility being his greatest weapon.

"When you have a great tight end that can do stuff for your offense, that can change games," offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said. "That can change the way you attack defenses. So, just seeing Brock and his approach, he has that approach where he just comes to work every single day."