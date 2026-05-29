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Brock Bowers 'ready to roll' in OTAs after battling injuries last season

May 29, 2026 at 11:05 AM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

It seems Brock Bowers is back to his usual activities.

In Thursday's OTA practice, there was one play in particular where he broke off the line of scrimmage with a quick release.

He caught the touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins, as both the offensive and defensive sideline erupted in celebration.

There was no celebration for Bowers though. He tossed the football back over to the referee, high-fived a couple of his teammates and jogged back over to the sideline.

It was just another play for "the football robot."

"He's kind of a football robot in a good way. ... He's a Cadillac out there," Klint Kubiak said during the first week of OTAs. "We've got to get the most out of Brock. Wherever he goes, he's been successful in college and high school with whoever's coached him. Can't say enough great things about him. Love his work ethic. He is a standard bearer."

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Despite a strenuous 2025 season, he hasn't lost a step. Bowers missed five games due to a knee injury sustained in the Raiders' season-opening victory over the Patriots. And while he led the team in receptions (64) and receiving touchdowns (seven), it was apparent the Pro Bowler wasn't playing at full strength.

With a full offseason to recover, he feels he's nearing 100 percent health heading into mandatory minicamp.

"I feel great right now. ... Ready to roll," Bowers said. "Excited for the season ... last year was frustrating. First game, kind of banged my knee a little bit, so definitely wasn't how I planned my second year to go, but a little adversity, and I've just got to come back stronger this year."

Going into his third season, Bowers believes the team is "being urgent in everything we do." The tight end's quiet, mild-mannered persona shouldn't downplay his fiercely competitive drive – reminiscent of his new head coach.

"He's very serious, all about football, which I like," Bowers said of Kubiak. "I mean, he's all about ball and means he just doesn't mess around, so I like that a lot."

It seems the Raiders coaching staff will give Bowers every opportunity to replicate his historic rookie campaign. They're in the process of concocting multiple ways to get Bowers involved in their scheme, with versatility being his greatest weapon.

"When you have a great tight end that can do stuff for your offense, that can change games," offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said. "That can change the way you attack defenses. So, just seeing Brock and his approach, he has that approach where he just comes to work every single day."

"I think I can do a decent amount of stuff," Bowers said, "so I mean, it's just kind of however they want to use me, I'm ready for whatever they want me to do."

Raiders 2026 OTAs | Day 5

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view photos from day five of OTAs.

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant Deuce Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant Deuce Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) and cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) and cornerback Greedy Vance (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) and cornerback Caleb Offord (39) and at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) and cornerback Caleb Offord (39) and at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) and linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) and linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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