NFL sets 53-man roster cutdown deadline

The NFL has reportedly told teams that the 53-man roster cutdown deadline will be moved up this year, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Teams must reduce their active rosters to a maximum of 53 players by 3 p.m. PT on Sunday, August. 30. In previous years, the deadline has been on Tuesday following the last week of preseason games.
After cutdowns, the Raiders can claim any player who was waived by their previous team. The claiming deadline is Monday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. PT. At that time, waiver wire claims will be awarded to the team with the highest waiver priority.
More 2026 dates to know:
September 13 – Season opener: Raiders vs. Dolphins, 1:25 p.m.
November 3 – NFL trade deadline, 1 p.m. PT
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