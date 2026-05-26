How Tre Tucker's growth is a key advantage for the Raiders

And therein lies the rub.

Tucker is entering his fourth NFL season…with his fourth different NFL coach.

From the guy who drafted him in Josh McDaniels to Antonio Pierce to Pete Carroll to Kubiak.

Different coaches. Different mindsets. Different philosophies.

Tucker exhaled.

"At the end of the day, you don't want that," Tucker said. "You wish to have the same head coach all four years but, you know, that's the nature of the business. I think the best thing you can do is just be a pro and be able to adapt."

And therein lies the potential for growth for a purported WR1

"It's obviously going to be new schemes, new changes, and I think the great ones, the ones who last so long, they're able to adapt … and keep going and adjust to all the new changes," he said.

"The hidden thing that people don't realize is you get to learn. You learn ball. I've been in a bunch of different schemes, but I've learned different things in each scheme … the whys. I've been blessed to be able to have different schemes and learn different ways how to play football and each one has impacted me in a way and I've taken something from it."

Throw in the fact that Tucker is also breaking in a pair of new quarterbacks in 15th-year vet Kirk Cousins and rookie Fernando Mendoza and, well…

"I'm not gonna lie, I'm a huge fan of Kirk Cousins," Tucker said, adding that he watched his star turns on the Netflix series "Quarterback."

"Seeing him in person, he's probably top 3 funniest on the team. His demeanor, he's top 3 funniest. Like, every day Kirk does something and I'm just like, Oh my gosh … great personality, great human being and definitely excited we got him."

Yes, Tucker said Kirko Chainz and the Nandolorian "100%" nailed their "Step Brothers" appearance on the Raiders’ schedule-release video.

"Those two personalities are great for each other," Tucker said.

And what of Mendoza?

"He's awesome, he's a tremendous rookie," Tucker said. "I'm very excited for him, he's gonna have a very bright future. The one thing that really impresses me, being the No. 1 overall pick, just so you know, his work ethic, his detail, attention to detail.

"I'm a football junkie, so I watch a lot of things on film. Sometimes I watch guys who aren't even in, just to see what they're doing, and he's always behind taking mental reps and that just shows that he's gonna be a great player one day and his future is very bright."