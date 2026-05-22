Raiders Alumni go beyond the helmet to make strides in mental health care and suicide prevention

It was a graduation of sorts that transpired in late March for a select handful of Raiders Alumni.
A group of nearly two dozen were singing, dancing and cheering each other on at The M Resort, resembling a scene of being back on the sideline as if someone just scored a touchdown. Instead, they were lining up to receive certification letters from an instructor after completing a first-of-its-kind course toward the betterment of mental health.
The former players took part in a two-day workshop developed by ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training). The workshop teaches caregivers and community members how to recognize suicide risks, intervene effectively and provide immediate safety planning.
"Partnering with the NFL Player Care Foundation to host ASIST reflects our deep commitment to continuously equip and support our Alumni in life after football," said Callie Welch, the Raiders director of alumni and marketing relations.
"Thanks to our Alumni and incredible instructors, we accomplished our goal of creating a safe space where Alumni could lean on one another, grow stronger as individuals, and gain tools to better support themselves, their teammates and their communities."
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A 2026 Harvard study found that between 2011-2019, there was a 2.6% increase in death by suicide among NFL players when compared to the NBA or MLB. Over the last seven months, two active players passed away under these circumstances: defensive end Marshawn Kneeland and wide receiver Rondale Moore.
The strains and stresses that come with being a professional athlete, past or present, can not be ignored.
"The NFL is a very blue collar existence and it's a tough existence, mentally and physically," said Ron Wheeler, former Raiders tight end who participated in the workshop.
"To learn the mental side of what we do truly exist. And it's not just brutal force, there's a lot of mental existence in what we do and how we did it for years. And I think everyone here has learned a lot about what happens when you take off the helmet and you take off the pads."
The ASIST workshop continued the initiative the Raiders are setting in place to provide gainful resources to their alumni. The team has hosted two Alumni Wellness Weekends where former Raiders and their families have the opportunity to be educated on their mental and physical health resources as well as participate in wellness workshops with health professionals.
And with May being National Mental Health Awareness Month, it's a reminder that taking care of the mind is equally as vital to how these players once cared for their physical health in the league.
"I have a great respect for what the Raiders organization tries to do for us as men," said Ron Foster, who played for the Raiders in 1987. "The empathy they have for us as former players, a lot of teams don't necessarily take the time to look at who you are behind the shield. ... And it makes a difference to continue to develop the human being as a man, as a person ... and the Raiders do that."
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health emergency, reach out to the national mental health hotline at 988.