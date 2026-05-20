Klint Kubiak handling first OTAs as Raiders head coach with 'direct' and 'straightforward' approach

Klint Kubiak has a clear objective for his offseason program.
"To get these guys in position for training camp," the Raiders head coach said Wednesday post-OTA practice. "Get them in football shape for training camp. Obviously, we're going to evaluate them, but OTAs put you in position for training camp, and then training camp puts them in position for the season."
As the Silver and Black have entered Phase III of their offseason training program, everything is centered around improving each day and not cheating that process.
After all, there's no room for complacency as he's taking over a team that finished 3-14 last season.
"Really never pleased. We could always be better," Kubiak said. "We're always very critical of ourselves with how can we get the most out of every hour for these players in a positive way and let them know that we are not wasting their time. We put in the work for them to give them productive days. So, I think you're always trying to improve there.
"We're off to a solid start. Everyone's undefeated right now, right? But we know sooner or later that it's going to get real competitive and we've got to find out who's the guys we can count on in those stressful situations, coaches included."
Kubiak's "all ball" demeanor while addressing the media doesn't veer off from what his players see every day. While Ashton Jeanty claims the head coach still finds ways to crack jokes and be personable while demanding the best out of his players, Kubiak "definitely is about his business while we're in the building."
It may still be early in OTAs, but that mentality has quickly set the tone for the rest of the locker room.
"He's direct. There's no fluff," Kolton Miller said of Kubiak. "Everything's straightforward, real with him, and we all appreciate that."
"It's great because you already know coming into it, like it doesn't matter how the thing goes, whatever goes, you [can] be you," Eric Stokes added. "And that's what you always want from a coach. I don't need a roller coaster, I don't need any of that. You just be you, everything else going to happen, but as long as you stay calm, as long as you stay neutral, everything else good."
Kubiak's no-nonsense approach involved removing the Raiders shield logo from practice helmets, with the players being tasked with earning the shield as a team. This is the first time since the 2010 season that a Raiders head coach has made his players work for their shield.
"[I]f we can uphold the standard that we put in front of these players in our team meeting," Kubiak said, "if our conditioning level is where it needs to be, if we can practice the right way, if we can handle our business outside of the building and we can represent the shield the right way, then we'll put it back on."
The standard couldn't be more clear.
Head to the practice fields at Intermountain Health Performance Center at the Raiders hold day two of OTAs.