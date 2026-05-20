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Silver & Black Gala unites stars, alumni and community to support Nevada mental health initiatives

May 20, 2026 at 09:45 AM
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Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Columnist

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Carl Nassib did not recognize the number on his cell phone when it came to life in 2021. Without a spam filter, he answered it.

On the other end of the line was Sir Elton John.

"He called to congratulate me on coming out," Nassib, the first openly gay active player in NFL history, said. "And he offered his support."

It was a similar tale from NFL insider Jay Glazer, who spoke of Raiders Hall of Famer Howie Long being his "lifeline" in the angst-filled seconds before going live on television.

"You good?" Glazer recalled Long asking him on the set. "I got you. We got you."

Glazer paused.

"'We got you' is one of the most powerful things you can say to someone," Glazer added.

Mental health was again the theme of the night as the Raiders played host to the third annual Silver & Black Gala on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium, a power-packed event that raised $2.5 million benefiting the Raiders Foundation and supporting mental health initiatives across Nevada.

Not only were Nassib, who played defensive end for the Raiders from 2020-21, and Glazer presented with Commitment to Excellence Awards for their respective work in the mental health field - Nassib is an activist for the Trevor Project, which is dedicated to crisis intervention and suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth, while Glazer authored a best-selling self-help book "Unbreakable: How I turned my Depression and Anxiety into Motivation and You Can Too" - the family of the late Barret Robbins, who passed away on March 26 after a lifelong battle with mental health challenges, lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch to begin the Gala.

"We chose the mental health cause because it just rang true for everything that we've been doing," Raiders Owner Mark Davis said. "Everybody knows somebody or is somebody that has struggled with mental health, and I just thought that would be a great way to give back."

Nevada has ranked last in the nation in mental health outcomes the last two years, six times since 2017. The first two Galas raised a combined $4.5 million, all of which has been invested into the community in funding to expand and uplift mental health services in Southern Nevada.

And while Raiders' No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza has only been with the team for less than a month, the quarterback was already impressed with the organization's efforts.

"I believe everyone's priorities should be, No. 1, mental and physical well-being," Mendoza said. "If you have that at the forefront, you're able to have a successful other line of priorities and you're able to be a better son, a better father, a better brother, a better player. And I think it's very important. I focus on that and I think it's a great cause the Raiders are supporting.

"The Raider Gala is such a special event. To see the community all come together and support a common cause of the Raiders, it's very inspiring … it's amazing. I'm very blessed to be a part of it."

Six organizations were presented with checks for $250,000 each - Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, HELP of Southern Nevada/Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, Las Vegas Metro Police Department Wellness Bureau/Behind the Blue, The LGBTQ+ Center of Las Vegas, NAMI Southern Nevada and Olive Crest.

Many premium items were either raffled or auctioned off, including five once-in-a-lifetime experiences with GOATs of different sports: Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, "Iron Mike" Tyson, 15-time NBA All-Start Shaquille O'Neal, "Mr. October" Reggie Jackson and five-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady. Through the raffle and auction, 100% of all proceeds went to supporting mental health initiatives through the Raiders Foundation.

Several former Raiders players credited Davis for recognizing the need for off-the-field charitable work.

"Obviously, I love the Raiders, I love everything about the organization," said Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen. "Honestly, Mark Davis has done so much for me, in addition to all the other players, so we love to give back to the community."

Allen also said there should have been an "awareness" of mental health when he was playing, and "of the challenge that a lot of players were dealing with, or that was ahead of us.

"It's great that there is now. … It's good that we're investing in that and trying to do something that would help the players."

Said legendary cornerback Lester Hayes: "You don't just say it, but you show love. Mark Davis is showing a lot of love.

"I came in 1977 and Mr. [Al] Davis always gave back. In Northern California, in Southern California, it was a focus of Mr. Davis as far as giving back and showing love. Mr. Davis has passed it on to Mark Davis. It's always a team thought and a team focus. Our guys, the champion guys, love Mark Davis."

The evening ended, fittingly enough, with an hour-plus performance by the guy who gave Nassib that cold call of support and encouragement five years ago - Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sir Elton John.

"It's our way of thanking everybody in the Las Vegas community and Raider Nation for all the help and support they've given us over the years and what they do in the community," Davis said.

Other notable guests included Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan, Head Coach Klint Kubiak and General Manager John Spytek, along with Raiders Alumni Jim Plunkett, Eric Allen, Lincoln Kennedy and Kirk Morrison. More than 56 current Raiders players also attended, including Kirk Cousins, Maxx Crosby, Ashton Jeanty and Jackson Powers-Johnson.

For more information about the Raiders Foundation, visit Raiders.com/foundation.

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