By The Numbers: The Raiders' 2026 Schedule

You've seen the schedule, now dig into the numbers behind it.
21,099
With nine road trips on deck, the Raiders are set to travel 21,099 miles this season which is 12th-most miles among all 32 clubs.
4,730
The Silver and Black's longest road trip comes in Week 5 when they'll travel 4,730 miles to Foxborough, Massachusetts to face the New England Patriots. Last season, the Raiders and Pats met in Week 1, where the Raiders came away with a 20-13 win.
3
This season, the Raiders have just three games in the Eastern Time Zone: Week 5 at New England Patriots, Week 8 at New York Jets and Week 12 at Cleveland Browns.
4
Las Vegas has four back-to-back road trips this season (Weeks 2-3, Weeks 8-9, Weeks 11-12 and Weeks 17-18). The Raiders play a road game against the Jets (Week 8) for the first time since 2020 and road games against the 49ers (Week 9) and the Cardinals (Week 17) for the first time since 2018.
9
Nine of the Raiders' 17 games are against 2025 playoff teams – the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and the Super Bowl LX champion Seattle Seahawks.
16
This is the 16th-straight season in which the Raiders will face an AFC West opponent in the season finale and second-straight year the Raiders will face the Chiefs in Week 18.
72
Of the Raiders' 2026 opponents, they've totaled the most all-time wins against the Denver Broncos with a 72-57 record.
.593
Against all of the Raiders' 2026 opponents all-time, the Silver and Black have the highest win percentage (.593) against the Cleveland Browns, with a 16-11 record. Additionally, the Raiders have won four of their last five matchups against the Browns.
.529
Based on 2025 opponent win percentage, the Raiders have the seventh-toughest strength of schedule, as the Silver and Black's 2026 opponents had a combined win percentage of .529.
Take a look at when and where the Silver and Black will face their opponents for this upcoming season.