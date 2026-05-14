Raiders face two NFC West teams, one AFC South team in preseason | 2026 Schedule Release

The Silver and Black are set for a familiar mix of NFC West and AFC South competition in the 2026 preseason, with two home games at Allegiant Stadium and one road trip.

Las Vegas opens the preseason at home against the Arizona Cardinals. This is the second straight year these two teams will meet in the preseason, with the Cardinals winning last year's game, 20-10.

Preseason Week 2 sends the Raiders to Houston to take on the Texans, a rare meeting as the Raiders and Texans haven't faced off in the preseason since Aug. 20, 2005, also in Houston. It was a close matchup, but the Texans ultimately took the win, 19-17.

The Raiders' preseason wraps up back at home against the San Francisco 49ers, marking the fourth straight year the former Bay rivals have met in August. Last year, the 49ers took home the 22-19 win over the Raiders.

Dates and times for all three matchups will be announced once finalized.