Las Vegas Raiders announce 2026 schedule

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 regular season schedule is here.
Raiders 2026 Preseason Schedule
|Preseason Week
|Date
|Team
|Time (PT)
|TV
|1
|TBD
|Arizona Cardinals
|TBD
|FOX5
|2
|Aug. 20
|at Houston Texans
|5:00 p.m.
|ESPN
|3
|TBD
|San Francisco 49ers
|TBD
|FOX5
Raiders 2026 Regular Season Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Team
|Time (PT)
|TV
|1
|Sept. 13
|Miami Dolphins
|1:25 p.m.
|FOX
|2
|Sept. 20
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|3
|Sept. 27
|at New Orleans Saints
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|4
|Oct. 4
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 11
|at New England Patriots
|10:00 a.m.
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 18
|Buffalo Bills
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 25
|Los Angeles Rams
|1:25 p.m.
|FOX
|8
|Nov. 1
|at New York Jets
|10:00 a.m.
|FOX
|9
|Nov. 8
|at San Francisco 49ers
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 15
|Seattle Seahawks
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 22
|at Denver Broncos
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 29
|at Cleveland Browns
|10:00 a.m.
|FOX
|13
|BYE WEEK
|14
|Dec. 13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 20
|Denver Broncos
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 27
|Tennessee Titans
|1:05 p.m.
|FOX
|17
|Jan. 3
|at Arizona Cardinals
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|18
|TBD
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|TBD
|TBD
The Raiders' 2026 Schedule Release is presented by Allegiant.
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Take a look at when and where the Silver and Black will face their opponents for this upcoming season.