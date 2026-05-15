5 storylines worth following on the 2026 Raiders schedule

Back to The Bay

Week 9 at San Francisco 49ers

For the first time since relocating the Las Vegas, the Silver and Black will return to Northern California to play the San Francisco 49ers in a regular season contest.

No love will be lost between the former cross-Bay rivals, reigniting one of the fiercest rivalries in the league. While the geographical component of this matchup no longer remains, it's still expected to be a competitive game in a hostile environment.

Despite a huge influx of injuries in 2025, the 49ers went 12-5 and made their fifth playoff appearance under Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. There's history between Shanahan and the Raiders' new head coach, as Kubiak served as the 49ers passing game coordinator in 2023 – a season in which the team made it to Super Bowl LVIII. Klint's father, Gary, was also an offensive coordinator under Kyle's father, Mike, for 11 seasons with the Denver Broncos, winning back-to-back Super Bowls together in 1997-1998.