 Skip to main content
Advertising

5 takeaways from the Raiders' 2026 schedule

May 14, 2026 at 06:00 PM
Author Image
Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Columnist

Wow!

Just...wow!

Ok now, put away your torches and pitchforks and halt your march to the NFL's schedule makers' domain and hear me out for a second.

The Raiders not appearing in ANY primetime games this coming season for the first time since 2010 (barring any flexing), let alone being skipped over for an international game for the seventh straight season (the longest such streak in the NFL), is nasty work.

And no holiday games?

Insulting. Disrespectful, even.

And yet…

Maybe, just maybe, it's for the best…for now.

The Raiders, after all, are a franchise hitting the reset button. A team that tied for the worst record in the NFL at 3-14 and earned the No. 1 overall draft pick. So perhaps it's best for the Raiders to lay low, fly under the radar while they get their bearing about themselves with the natural rhythm of a Sunday-to-Sunday beat.

Still…

Shouldn't national champ/Heisman Trophy winner/top pick Fernando Mendoza warrant a looksie with the entire country watching?

And therein lies the conundrum, which we'll dive deeper into in a bit.

For now though, it was written in this space last year (and probably will be in the future as well) that the NFL has done a "masterful" job in making the schedule release an event all on its own. Christmas and your birthday with a dash of Seinfeld's Festivus. Because, really, which NFL fan doesn't have a grievance, or 10, to unload on behalf of their favorite team in the wake of the schedule being dropped?

Welp, said complaints landed on the doorstep of Silver and Blackdom with a thud.

Two of the first three games, and three of the first five, on the road.

Four of five on the road in November, including likely-by-then cold weather climes in Denver and Cleveland.

An extremely late bye, in Week 13, or Dec. 6, after having byes in Weeks 8 and 10 the previous two seasons is another aha moment (the bye was in Week 13 in 2023).

The Raiders do have a stretch of three straight homes games in December, but close out with a pair of roadies, in Arizona and sure-to-be-freezing Kansas City.

And while the Kevins and Karens of Raider Nation would like to speak to the schedule-making manager, I, too, have some thoughts…

Whither Fernandomania 2026?

Speaking of Mendoza (and not the late, great Valenzuela, author of Fernandomania 1981), the conspiracy theory making its way around the campfire went something like this - tell me when the bye week is, and I'll tell you when Mendoza takes over for Kirk Cousins.

Thing is, there is no guarantee Mendoza plays a single snap and could make like Carson Palmer in 2003 as the last QB taken No. 1 overall to sit out his entire rookie season.

Remember, first-year coach Klint Kubiak said at the NFL meetings in March that "Ideally you don't want [a rookie QB] to start from Day 1. You'd love him to be able to learn behind somebody. That's in a perfect world. …

"It does help the player, though, if they can sit behind a mature adult and watch how they run the show."

Did Kirko Chainz and Heismandoza just become best friends? Did you see the Raiders’ schedule release video?

Yup.

And what if the Raiders, under their fourth different GM/coach pairing in as many years (John Spytek and Kubiak, step right up), get off to a decent start and Cousins is humming? Why make a switch at the most important position in team sports if there is no need?

The bye being so late in the schedule does not offer an easy onramp for the Raiders and Mendoza, so to speak.

But what if Mendoza pulls a Derek Carr and Cousins a Matt Schaub, circa 2014 training camp? Like "Step Brothers," we've seen that movie before, too.

2025_NEW Download App_2560x1440 (1)

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

A promising debut?

No matter who is under center - or in shotgun - for the Raiders on Kickoff Weekend, the Silver and Black will have a decidedly non-traditional opening opponent in the Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. And a great opportunity to get off to a 1-0 start. You know, like last season.

Scratch that. Kinda.

The Dolphins are also breaking in a new GM (Jon-Eric Sullivan), a new coach (Jeff Hafley) and a new QB (Malik Willis).

Game on.

A return to an ancestral land (kinda)

Long rumored to be the 49ers' Week 11 opponents in Mexico City, the Raiders will instead play a regular season game in the Bay Area for the first time as the LAS VEGAS Raiders. And in Week 9.

The Raiders' only other such appearance at Levi's Stadium came in 2018, when the Niners, led by Nick Mullens, ran away with a 34-3 victory on Thursday Night Football, and the then-OAKLAND Raiders fell to 1-7.

The only Raider still on the roster from that night is left tackle Kolton Miller, who was a rookie. Offensive linemen have long memories, no?

2560x1440

Pre-Order Your Mendoza Jersey

Available in men's, women's, and youth sizes.

Shop Now

Familiarity breeds contempt…or somesuch

Look, the Raiders have ancient and despised rivals in the AFC West and the Raiders are a combined 1-11 against the Broncos, Chargers and Chiefs the last two seasons.

Throw in playing the NFC West as part of the schedule rotation (the Seahawks, Rams and Niners were a combined 38-13 last season) and now you see why the Raiders, even with a so-called last-place schedule, have such a tough strength of schedule.

Kubiak is more than familiar with the NFC West, having been the Seahawks offensive coordinator last year, and the defending Super Bowl champs come to Las Vegas in Week 10. Familiar face Davante Adams visits with the Rams three weeks earlier. There are no real breaks, physical or emotional, in this schedule.

Silver and Black, or Silver and Blechh? A bold prediction 2.0

A year ago, I thought the Raiders would ride an emotional wave to an opening win at New England. Check.

I also thought they'd win the home opener a week later and boast a winning record entering their Week 8 bye to equal their number of wins from the prior season. Meh, not so much.

With so many moving parts this go-round, let's keep it simple but repeat that same, ahem, bold prediction - the Raiders will at least equal their three wins of 2025 before their 2026 bye, with "dubs" coming against the Dolphins in the opener, at New Orleans in Week 3 and at the Jets in Week 8. Three more wins might be found in Weeks 12, 16 and 17, at Cleveland, against the Titans and at Arizona, respectively, and maybe, just maybe, maybe Mendoza authors those victories.

You wanted bold.

Editor's note: The views and opinions expressed in the article above are those of the Raiders.com editorial staff and do not represent the official positions of the Raiders' football personnel or the organization.

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 Schedule

Take a look at when and where the Silver and Black will face their opponents for this upcoming season.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals - TBD Last meeting at home: September 18, 2022
1 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals - TBD

Last meeting at home: September 18, 2022

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans - Thursday, August 20 at 5 p.m. PT Last meeting in Houston: December 21, 2025
2 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans - Thursday, August 20 at 5 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Houston: December 21, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - TBD Last meeting at home: August 15, 2025
3 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - TBD

Last meeting at home: August 15, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 26, 2021
4 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 26, 2021

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Inglewood: November 30, 2025
5 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Inglewood: November 30, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in New Orleans: December 29, 2024
6 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in New Orleans: December 29, 2024

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: January 4, 2026
7 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: January 4, 2026

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Foxborough: September 7, 2025
8 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Foxborough: September 7, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: October 4, 2020
9 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: October 4, 2020

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 10, 2018
10 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 10, 2018

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets - Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in East Rutherford: December 6, 2020
11 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets - Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in East Rutherford: December 6, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Santa Clara: August 29, 2021
12 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Santa Clara: August 29, 2021

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: August 14, 2021
13 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: August 14, 2021

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: November 11, 2025
14 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: November 11, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Cleveland: December 20, 2021
15 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Cleveland: December 20, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 15, 2025
16 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 15, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 7, 2025
17 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 7, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Nashville: September 25, 2022
18 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Nashville: September 25, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Glendale: November 18, 2018
19 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Glendale: November 18, 2018

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - TBD Last meeting in Kansas City: October 19, 2025
20 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - TBD

Last meeting in Kansas City: October 19, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 storylines worth following on the 2026 Raiders schedule

There's no shortage of storylines on the Raiders' 2026 slate, with some dates to circle for Klint Kubiak and Co.

news

A game-by-game breakdown of the Raiders' 2026 schedule

Take a closer look at the schedule as we break it down game by game.

news

Un análisis partido por partido del calendario de los Raiders para 2026

Ya se ha dado a conocer el calendario de los Raiders para la temporada 2026. A continuación, analizamos el calendario partido por partido.

news

Raiders face two NFC West teams, one AFC South team in preseason | 2026 Schedule Release

The Silver and Black will host two preseason games at home in Allegiant Stadium.

Latest Content

news

5 takeaways from the Raiders' 2026 schedule

May 14, 2026

Perhaps it's best for the Raiders to lay low, fly under the radar while they get their bearing about themselves with the natural rhythm of a Sunday-to-Sunday beat, writes Raiders.com columnist Paul Gutierrez.

news

5 storylines worth following on the 2026 Raiders schedule

May 14, 2026

There's no shortage of storylines on the Raiders' 2026 slate, with some dates to circle for Klint Kubiak and Co.

news

A game-by-game breakdown of the Raiders' 2026 schedule

May 14, 2026

Take a closer look at the schedule as we break it down game by game.

news

Raiders face two NFC West teams, one AFC South team in preseason | 2026 Schedule Release

May 14, 2026

The Silver and Black will host two preseason games at home in Allegiant Stadium.

news

Calendario 2026, lleno de pruebas de alto calibre para los Raiders

May 14, 2026

La NFL hizo oficial el calendario 2026 de los Raiders y la temporada incluirá el debut en casa, un esperado duelo ante los 49ers en San Francisco, un complicado tramo en clima frío y tres juegos consecutivos en el Estadio Allegiant por primera vez con aficionados.

gallery

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 Schedule

May 14, 2026

Take a look at when and where the Silver and Black will face their opponents for this upcoming season.

news

Las Vegas Raiders announce 2026 schedule

May 14, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 regular season schedule is here.

video

Watch: Did we just become best friends?!

May 14, 2026

Watch the Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 schedule reveal.

gallery

Offseason Workout: Thursday 5.14.26

May 14, 2026

View photos from a workout of the Raiders' offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

What you need to know about 2026 NFL schedule release

May 14, 2026

The Silver and Black's 2026 schedule releases Thursday, May 14 at 4:30 p.m. PT, exclusively on Raiders.com and across Raiders' social platforms.

gallery

Offseason Workout: Wednesday 5.13.26

May 13, 2026

Get an exclusive look at photos from phase two of the Raiders' offseason program.

news

Raiders sign DT Benito Jones

May 13, 2026

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived/injured DT Brodric Martin.

View All
Advertising