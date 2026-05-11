What you need to know about 2026 NFL schedule release

The Raiders' schedule releases Thursday, May 14 at 4:30 p.m. PT, exclusively on team platforms. Here's what you need to know.
Throughout the week ahead of the full NFL schedule release, a select number of games will be announced by the league's broadcast partners.
Additionally, the remaining 2026 International Games will be announced Wednesday, May 13 at 6 a.m. PT on Good Morning Football on NFL Network.
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How do I watch the Raiders' schedule release?
The Raiders' schedule will be announced at 4:30 p.m. PT exclusively on Raiders.com, the Raiders app and across Raiders' social platforms (Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube). A full reveal and analysis of all 32 teams' schedules will air at 5 p.m. PT on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+.
Who are the Raiders' 2026 opponents?
The Raiders are slated for eight home games and nine on the road.
|Home
|Away
|Denver Broncos
|Denver Broncos
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Buffalo Bills
|New England Patriots
|Miami Dolphins
|New York Jets
|Los Angeles Rams
|Arizona Cardinals
|Seattle Seahawks
|San Francisco 49ers
|Tennessee Titans
|Cleveland Browns
|New Orleans Saints
What is the Raiders' strength of schedule?
Based on 2025 opponent win percentage, the Raiders have the seventh-toughest strength of schedule, as the Silver and Black's 2026 opponents had a combined win percentage of .529.
Will the Raiders play internationally in 2026?
Based on the Raiders' 2026 opponents, there are two options for the Silver and Black to be the visiting team for international games on the schedule.
The Raiders could face the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France, or the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, Mexico.
A NFL-record nine international games will be held this year in Rio De Janeiro, Paris, Melbourne, Mexico City, Munich, Madrid and London. The International Game slate will be announced Wednesday, May 13 at 6 a.m. PT on Good Morning Football on NFL Network.
Preview the Raiders' 2026 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.