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What you need to know about 2026 NFL schedule release

May 11, 2026 at 11:05 AM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Raiders' schedule releases Thursday, May 14 at 4:30 p.m. PT, exclusively on team platforms. Here's what you need to know.

Throughout the week ahead of the full NFL schedule release, a select number of games will be announced by the league's broadcast partners.

Additionally, the remaining 2026 International Games will be announced Wednesday, May 13 at 6 a.m. PT on Good Morning Football on NFL Network.

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How do I watch the Raiders' schedule release?

The Raiders' schedule will be announced at 4:30 p.m. PT exclusively on Raiders.com, the Raiders app and across Raiders' social platforms (Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube). A full reveal and analysis of all 32 teams' schedules will air at 5 p.m. PT on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+.

Who are the Raiders' 2026 opponents?

The Raiders are slated for eight home games and nine on the road.

HomeAway
Denver BroncosDenver Broncos
Kansas City ChiefsKansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles ChargersLos Angeles Chargers
Buffalo BillsNew England Patriots
Miami DolphinsNew York Jets
Los Angeles RamsArizona Cardinals
Seattle SeahawksSan Francisco 49ers
Tennessee TitansCleveland Browns
New Orleans Saints

What is the Raiders' strength of schedule?

Based on 2025 opponent win percentage, the Raiders have the seventh-toughest strength of schedule, as the Silver and Black's 2026 opponents had a combined win percentage of .529.

Will the Raiders play internationally in 2026?

Based on the Raiders' 2026 opponents, there are two options for the Silver and Black to be the visiting team for international games on the schedule.

The Raiders could face the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France, or the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, Mexico.

A NFL-record nine international games will be held this year in Rio De Janeiro, Paris, Melbourne, Mexico City, Munich, Madrid and London. The International Game slate will be announced Wednesday, May 13 at 6 a.m. PT on Good Morning Football on NFL Network.

Future Opponents: 2026

Preview the Raiders' 2026 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at home: December 7, 2025
1 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at home: December 7, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at home: January 4, 2026
2 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at home: January 4, 2026

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at home: September 15, 2025
3 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at home: September 15, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills Last meeting at home: October 4, 2020
4 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills

Last meeting at home: October 4, 2020

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins Last meeting at home: September 26, 2021
5 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

Last meeting at home: September 26, 2021

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Last meeting at home: September 10, 2018
6 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Last meeting at home: September 10, 2018

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks Last meeting at home: October 14, 2018
7 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks

Last meeting at home: October 14, 2018

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans Last meeting at home: October 12, 2025
8 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

Last meeting at home: October 12, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at Denver: November 6, 2025
9 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at Denver: November 6, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at Kansas City: October 19, 2025
10 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at Kansas City: October 19, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at Los Angeles: November 30, 2025
11 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at Los Angeles: November 30, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Last meeting at New England: September 7, 2025
12 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Last meeting at New England: September 7, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets Last meeting at New York: December 6, 2020
13 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets

Last meeting at New York: December 6, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals Last meeting at Arizona: November 1, 2018
14 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals

Last meeting at Arizona: November 1, 2018

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers Last meeting at San Francisco: November 18, 2018
15 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

Last meeting at San Francisco: November 18, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns Last meeting at Cleveland: December 20, 2021
16 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Last meeting at Cleveland: December 20, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints Last meeting at New Orleans: December 29, 2024
17 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

Last meeting at New Orleans: December 29, 2024

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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