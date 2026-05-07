From Heisman to Raider: Allen, Brown and Woodson set the standard, Mendoza arrives to write the next chapter

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From Heisman to Raider: Allen, Brown and Woodson set the standard, Fernando Mendoza arrives to write the next chapter

By Levi Edwards | Digital Team Reporter

There are only 10 men in the history of the game of football who have won the prestigious Heisman Trophy that have gone on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Of those "Perfect 10," Al Davis drafted three of them: Marcus Allen in 1982, Tim Brown in 1988 and Charles Woodson in 1998.

While this trio of legends carved vastly different paths to winning their Heisman Trophy, there was no difference in the immense amount of pressure placed upon them when entering the NFL.

Now with Al's son Mark Davis at the helm, he drafts his first Heisman Trophy winner while being the majority owner of the Raiders: Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, who hopes to bring more than a bronze trophy with him to Las Vegas.

Marcus Allen found out he was going to be the USC Trojans' fourth Heisman Trophy winner while in a hallway at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York City.

His mind immediately went to his parents and the sacrifices they made for him to get to that point.

"All the hard work, and support and love doesn't go in vain," Allen said. "That's what meant more to me than anything else."

He didn't expect to be a running back, let alone a Heisman Trophy winner, when he was recruited by the Trojans in 1977 to be a defensive back. He was switched to fullback due to a string of injuries in the backfield, splitting carries and blocking for 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White for two seasons.

En route to the Heisman his senior season, Allen set 14 new NCAA records, which included most yards rushing in a single season (2,342), highest per-game average (212.9), most 200-yard games in a season (eight) and most 200-yard games in a row (five).

"I always tell these guys when they get full of themselves, 'Listen, I learned the position in two years and won the Heisman Trophy so shut up!'" Allen said with a roaring laugh.

Marcus Allen of the USC Trojans, poses with the coveted Heisman Trophy awarded to him at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York, Dec. 6, 1981. Allen, 21, who traversed more football turf than any other player in college football history, was the 47th winner of the Heisman Memorial Trophy. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)
AP PHOTO/RON FREHM

One of those guys Allen often teases is former Raiders teammate and 1988 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown.

The Dallas, Texas, native earned the nickname "Touchdown Timmy" at Notre Dame for his ability to score in multiple phases of the game.

His senior season with the Fighting Irish, he totaled nearly 1,000 scrimmage yards with four touchdowns from scrimmage. Brown initially thought his chances to win the Heisman Trophy "went out the window" when Notre Dame switched to a wishbone offense and he also had to play running back along with receiver.

But what ultimately made him standout as a Heisman Finalist were his three punt returns for touchdowns.

"Marcus Allen is always on me about only scoring seven touchdowns my Heisman year," Brown joked. "But I tell him all the time, my seven equals his 30. Mine were from 80 yards out, his was from two or five yards out."

With other finalists including Hall of Fame running backs Thurman Thomas and Emmitt Smith, Brown received a whopping 324 first-place votes.

"It was a monumental moment," said Brown. "I sort of realized at that time that I would never be announced the same way again. Except at church, that's the only place they don't announce me as Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown."

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 1987 file photo, Notre Dame's wide receiver and kick return specialist Tim Brown poses with the Heisman Trophy at New York's Downtown Athletic Club. Brown was a tremendous player, but he won the Heisman by being a great decoy. He had 990 yards from scrimmage and scored all of seven touchdowns, three of those on punt returns. Meanwhile, quarterback Don McPherson led Syracuse to an undefeated season and Pitt's Craig Heyward ran for more than 1,600 yards. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)
AP PHOTO/RON FREHM

The same versatility Brown displayed during his Heisman campaign is how Charles Woodson would make history 10 years later.

Woodson did quite literally whatever was needed of him for the Michigan Wolverines to go a perfect 12-0 and win the national championship.

As a cornerback, seven interceptions.

As a receiver and rusher, three touchdowns.

As a punt returner, nearly nine yards per return with a 78-yarder to the house against a scorn rival Ohio State Buckeyes team.

Akin to Brown, Woodson beat out two future Hall of Famers to win his Heisman, sitting next to Randy Moss and Peyton Manning when he was announced as the first primary defensive player to win the award.

"When he said my name, I kind of went limp for a second," Woodson reminisced. "I always remember, Randy Moss was on my right side and he nudged me with his elbow like, 'Man, get up!'

"The emotions, of course, are crazy because I'm sitting there like, 'Man, I did something nobody else has ever done.' … I knew immediately that this was something huge, and that moment hit me like a ton of bricks."

FILE- In this Dec. 13, 1997, file photo, Michigan's Charles Woodson poses with the Heisman Trophy after becoming the first primarily defensive player ever to take the honor at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York. Woodson has been inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. He led Michigan to the 1997 national championship and won the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/Adam Nadel, File)
AP PHOTO/ADAM NADEL

Once all three men put on the Silver and Black, it was back to square one.

Allen didn't necessarily feel a target on his back coming to the Raiders, but he was determined to prove to everyone he was worth the hype and the No. 10 overall pick.

Even while leading the league in rushing touchdowns and scrimmage yards his rookie season, he sought guidance from the veterans around him – which included 1970 Heisman Trophy winner Jim Plunkett.

"My approach was to go into camp like I was a [undrafted] free agent," said Allen. "Because professional football is completely different. That's a whole different proving ground. I didn't say one word; I just went to work."

"Just because you're a Heisman Trophy winner, that does not guarantee you success," he added. "And if you think that's going to carry you, it won't."

Allen's mentality and work ethic trickled down to Brown and Woodson. By the time Brown was drafted No. 6 overall in 1988, Allen was already a five-time Pro Bowler plus a league and Super Bowl MVP.

"Marcus Allen told me early on that winning the Heisman wasn't a future predictor of NFL success," said Brown. "And that's something that sort of stuck with me because even at that time, there had been a couple of guys that hadn't so-called 'made it.'"

Brown was on the verge of becoming one those Heisman winners he referenced who weren't able to live up to expectations. Despite being an immediate contributor on special teams, it took him five seasons to emerge into a full-time starting receiver. Yet Allen's advice ultimately prevailed. Brown kept working and recorded nine consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, starting in 1993.

"I realized that everything that I had done in college, for the most part, it didn't matter anymore," Brown said. "I had to establish myself as an NFL player now."

Woodson's instant success mirrored Allen's as a rookie, as the No. 4 overall pick notched five interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and secured the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

"It's a personal pressure that you put on yourself," said Woodson. "You just won the most prestigious award in college football; you've got to perform. You've got to live up to it."

Fortunately for the cornerback, he had a teammate in Brown who tested his abilities at the line of scrimmage, but also taught him how to be a professional.

"I was a young man with money, and I liked to hang out, so I used to get those Tim Brown talks," Woodson laughed. "Tim Brown used to tell me, 'Man, you can't be hooting with the owls and get up and soar with eagles.' I might have been a little hard-headed, but I appreciated it."

On the phone with Mendoza as the Raiders were making the pick, Head Coach Klint Kubiak was heard telling his quarterback, "You got to go earn a job like everybody else."

Kubiak's words embody the mentality in which the trio of Raiders legends brought to the NFL. It seems it only took a day for the No. 1 pick to get with the program.

"My college career was very blessed," Mendoza said during his introductory press conference with the Raiders. "It was a great, a very significant career, however, in the NFL I'm on the bottom of the totem pole again.

"I'm really looking forward to proving every single day to everybody in the building."

Indiana NCAA college football quarterback Fernando Mendoza reacts after winning the Heisman Trophy in New York, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (Todd Van Emst/Pool Photo via AP)
Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust

As Mendoza walked into the Raiders headquarters lobby for the first time as the No. 1 overall pick, three of the first four men to greet him were fellow Heisman Trophy winners.

Standing alongside Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Fred Biletnikoff were Plunkett, Allen and Brown – quite the compelling introduction to the Silver and Black.

Mendoza will become the 11th former Heisman winner in franchise history to have played a game for the Silver and Black.

"Mr. [Mark] Davis told me, the strength of the Raiders is in their alumni," Mendoza said, "and I think that's present when you see all these alumni out on the practice field or in the building. I think it's a very special thing about this cornerstone franchise. …

"If they see something on tape, I'm sure that they'd tell any of the players, but it's more about the Raider standard and the commitment to excellence that they're going to push, because that's what they did when they were players. And I'm sure they want to see it now."

Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders

Brown first became acquainted with Mendoza last December at the Heisman Trophy presentation in New York City. The receiver was already fond of the quarterback from afar but became an instant fan after meeting him in person.

"He's just a real personable guy that wants to answer every question and give you a full answer for every question," Brown said of his first impression of the quarterback. "Not just, 'We wanted to run this and run that' but he goes into detail with his answers."

"He looks like a football player," he added. "It's not his arm is super strong or he's super athletic, but he seems to make very good choices. Seems to know when to run and when not to run. He just seems to be a football player, man."

Allen and Woodson's assessment of Mendoza seem to match, with an emphasis on what they believe is exceptional decision-making ability.

"I saw that he's obviously made big plays in crucial situations, which is a really good sign," said Allen. "He's made plays when his team has actually needed him, that's another good sign. … I hope that's the quarterback that gives us stability because we've lacked that."

"I think the moment doesn't get too big for him," Woodson said. "He's a big kid, he can run, he's got some mobility. But he looked like he knows where to go with the football, and I think that's most important."

Fernando_TimBrown
Courtesy of Tim Brown

The three Hall of Famers were asked what piece of advice they'd offer to the Mendoza, considering they've reached the heights the young quarterback aspires to soar to.

Each one is all too familiar with the pressure that comes with bringing the Heisman into the league and the Raiders organization

Not coincidentally, their advice matched: Simply just be Fernando Mendoza.

"Don't try and be Tom Brady, don't try and be Patrick Mahomes. Just be who you are," Brown said. "Because at the end, it's always going to come down to that anyway. You can plan to do this and plan to do that, but what's in you is what's always going to come out of you in the end."

As for the leading rusher in franchise history…

"You need guys in your corner and the best way to get that is go in and be a great teammate," Allen said. "Work your ass off and do everything you possibly can to be a success."

And C-Wood in closing…

"The easiest thing is to be who you are," Woodson said. "He looks like he's a very charismatic individual, high energy, looks like he wants to learn and he looks like he'll be a sponge."

Even in the midst of the pressure that comes with the 2025 Heisman Trophy, Mendoza shields himself away from it. He doesn't consider the trophy as a personal accomplishment, but a group effort.

"The Indiana team won it," Mendoza said. "But that's in the past chapter. There's a great history of Heisman Trophy winners here for the Raiders. … So, that commitment to excellence that goes not only from the college but also to the NFL level, is shown by all the Heisman Trophy winners here. I'm lucky be a part of it."

In the end, the Raiders didn't draft a trophy. They drafted a quarterback ready to build his own legacy, one authentic moment at a time.

Visit raiders.com/heisman to dive deeper into the Heisman-Raider connection.

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Photos: QB Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders HQ

View photos from Las Vegas Raiders 2026 first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza's arrival in Las Vegas.

Signage welcoming Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza to Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Signage welcoming Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza to Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives in Henderson following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza with alumnus Jim Plunkett after arriving at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza with alumnus Jim Plunkett after arriving at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza with alumnus Fred Biletnikoff after arriving at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza with alumnus Fred Biletnikoff after arriving at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza with alumnus Tim Brown after arriving at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza with alumnus Tim Brown after arriving at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza with alumnus Marcus Allen after arriving at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza with alumnus Marcus Allen after arriving at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza with President Sandra Douglass Morgan after arriving at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza with President Sandra Douglass Morgan after arriving at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrives at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza with Head Coach Klint Kubiak and General Manager John Spytek after arriving at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza with Head Coach Klint Kubiak and General Manager John Spytek after arriving at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
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Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek at quarterback Fernando Mendoza's press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek at quarterback Fernando Mendoza's press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek at quarterback Fernando Mendoza's press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek at quarterback Fernando Mendoza's press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak at quarterback Fernando Mendoza's press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak at quarterback Fernando Mendoza's press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
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Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
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Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
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Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
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Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
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Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza with General Manager John Spytek and Head Coach Klint Kubiak at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
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Quarterback Fernando Mendoza with General Manager John Spytek and Head Coach Klint Kubiak at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza with General Manager John Spytek and Head Coach Klint Kubiak at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
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Quarterback Fernando Mendoza with General Manager John Spytek and Head Coach Klint Kubiak at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
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Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
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Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
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Quarterback Fernando Mendoza at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza with General Manager John Spytek and Head Coach Klint Kubiak at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
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Quarterback Fernando Mendoza with General Manager John Spytek and Head Coach Klint Kubiak at a press conference following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for a photo after arriving at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for a photo after arriving at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for a photo after arriving at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for a photo after arriving at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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With tremendous chemistry already in place, Las Vegas paired these Arizona safeties back together through the draft.

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