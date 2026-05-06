Raiders Mailbag: What did we learn from rookie minicamp?

Ed Helinski asked:
"Which rookies impressed at minicamp?"
There's honestly not too much analysis that one can take away from rookie minicamp with these young players more focused on the fundamentals.
However, if there was one player that "stood out" from my vantage point, it was cornerback Hezekiah Masses. The fifth-round pick from Cal, who led the nation in pass deflections last season, showcased great footwork and poise during his individual drills and during 7-on-7s.
Obviously everyone wants to know how No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza looked for the first time on the Raiders practice field. The quarterback seemed less focused on throwing perfect dimes and more locked in on his mechanics. He's in the early stages of adjusting to taking snaps directly under center in Klint Kubiak's West Coast offense. Mendoza operated in shotgun formation for over a whopping 95% of his snaps at Cal and Indiana.
"Instead of being back there in shotgun, you really have to get back to make sure you get depth so you can best serve your offensive linemen, still be on time, still decipher the defense," Mendoza said Saturday. "And with that, it's really having an emphasis on those first two steps, on securing the snap and getting out of there, and powerful with having quick feet. That's something that Coach [Mike] Sullivan and Coach [Andrew] Janocko and Coach Kubiak have talked to me about."
Angelo Simao from California asks:
"Now that free agency and the draft are over, who do you see earning that RT job?
The Raiders didn't make any drastic changes or additions to the offensive tackle position, therefore I believe the frontrunner will continue to be DJ Glaze. The 2024 third-round pick has started 31 consecutive games for the Raiders, however he allowed a 11.7 quarterback pressure percentage in 2025, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
Charles Grant and rookie Trey Zuhn III are two players that should compete with Glaze for the job. Grant, a 2025 third-round pick from William & Mary, started at left tackle in the Raiders' season finale win.
And while Zuhn is currently listed at guard, his 6-foot-6, 312-pound makes him an ideal fit at that position. It also helps he has over 3,000 snaps at left tackle in his collegiate career at Texas A&M.
"[I'll] play wherever they need me," Zuhn told the media during rookie minicamp. "Play whatever gets me on the field ... just block the guy in front of me."
Aaron Davis asked:
"Do they have a plan for Jermod McCoy long term?"
Jermod McCoy's will likely be a continuing development heading into training camp, however he participated in rookie minicamp practice last Saturday.
As for the Raiders' plan, here's what GM John Spytek said last week of drafting the cornerback:
"We were staring at a player on our board that was way above everybody else," he told Kay Adams, "and this wasn't a Friday night decision or a week of the draft decision either. We have wonderful medical team here. ... This was a very well vetted, thoughtful process that we talked about at lengths for weeks and even months before. ... We're optimistic about the player, the person, and our plan with him. We're excited to get him out on the grass sometime very soon."
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