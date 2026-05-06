Raiders Mailbag: What did we learn from rookie minicamp?

Ed Helinski asked:

"Which rookies impressed at minicamp?"

There's honestly not too much analysis that one can take away from rookie minicamp with these young players more focused on the fundamentals.

However, if there was one player that "stood out" from my vantage point, it was cornerback Hezekiah Masses. The fifth-round pick from Cal, who led the nation in pass deflections last season, showcased great footwork and poise during his individual drills and during 7-on-7s.

Obviously everyone wants to know how No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza looked for the first time on the Raiders practice field. The quarterback seemed less focused on throwing perfect dimes and more locked in on his mechanics. He's in the early stages of adjusting to taking snaps directly under center in Klint Kubiak's West Coast offense. Mendoza operated in shotgun formation for over a whopping 95% of his snaps at Cal and Indiana.