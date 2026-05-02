Gutierrez: Accolades aside, Fernando Mendoza is still just one of the guys

Crawford continued, saying his agent called Mendoza immediately after the Raiders made Crawford their first pick in the third round. Just to check in.

"Once my name was called," Crawford said with a grin, "I was like, 'You know what, I'm fixing to be around a lot of good f---ing people.'"

Yes, it's only been two days.

But so much has already been revealed to the Raiders rookies, particularly when it comes to their quarterback.

A major storyline coming into camp was how much Mendoza needs to work on taking the snap from under center, given how he worked almost exclusively out of shotgun in college.

So, Friday night, Mendoza gathered his offensive line teammates in a room at the hotel to, yup, take reps with the QB under center.

"There's a lot to learn, Mendoza said. "There's a lot to learn - I'm a rookie - and I've learned a lot in these past two days. I feel really good coming out of this rookie minicamp with … Day 1 and Day 2 of the system. Imprinting it, being able to run it, rather than really having the application and the schematic on-paper part.