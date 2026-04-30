Raiders sign seventh-round pick DT Brandon Cleveland

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed seventh-round draft pick (229th overall) DT Brandon Cleveland, the club announced Thursday.

The 6-4, 315-pound defensive tackle spent all four seasons at North Carolina State (2022-25) and played in 45 career games (26 starts), finishing with 107 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Cleveland played in every game for the Wolfpack over his last three seasons, including 13 games (12 starts) in 2025, totaling 36 tackles (12 solo), seven tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

As a junior in 2024, Cleveland started at nose tackle in all 13 games, finishing the season with 36 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a half sack, five quarterback hurries, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

Cleveland was a backup nose tackle in his sophomore season (2023), earning his first career start in the Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Kansas State. He finished with 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a single-season career-high 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in limited snaps in 2023.