Raiders sign fourth-round pick RB Mike Washington Jr.

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick (122nd overall) RB Mike Washington Jr., the club announced Thursday.
Washington Jr., a 6-foot-2, 228-pound running back, played his final college season at Arkansas (2025) after one season at New Mexico State (2024) and three years at Buffalo (2021-23). Over his career, he registered 587 rushing attempts for 2,914 yards and 26 touchdowns in addition to 73 receptions for 470 yards and three scores.
In his lone season at Arkansas, he was named All-SEC Second Team after starting all 12 games and rushing 167 times for 1,070 yards (6.4 avg.) and eight touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown. His 6.4 yards per carry ranked second in the SEC and ninth in the nation.
A native of Utica, N.Y., Washington attended Cicero-North Syracuse High School, where he earned All-State honors as a junior after rushing for 1,423 yards and 15 touchdowns.
With the 122nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected running back Mike Washington Jr.