 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Raiders sign fourth-round pick RB Mike Washington Jr.

Apr 30, 2026 at 03:40 PM
Author Image
Raiders Communications
Washington_043026

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick (122nd overall) RB Mike Washington Jr., the club announced Thursday.

Washington Jr., a 6-foot-2, 228-pound running back, played his final college season at Arkansas (2025) after one season at New Mexico State (2024) and three years at Buffalo (2021-23). Over his career, he registered 587 rushing attempts for 2,914 yards and 26 touchdowns in addition to 73 receptions for 470 yards and three scores.

In his lone season at Arkansas, he was named All-SEC Second Team after starting all 12 games and rushing 167 times for 1,070 yards (6.4 avg.) and eight touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown. His 6.4 yards per carry ranked second in the SEC and ninth in the nation.

A native of Utica, N.Y., Washington attended Cicero-North Syracuse High School, where he earned All-State honors as a junior after rushing for 1,423 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Draft Pick: RB Mike Washington Jr.

With the 122nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected running back Mike Washington Jr.

RB Mike Washington Jr. Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall) Arkansas
1 / 7

RB Mike Washington Jr.

Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall)

Arkansas

Michael Woods/Associated Press
RB Mike Washington Jr. Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall) Arkansas
2 / 7

RB Mike Washington Jr.

Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall)

Arkansas

Michael Woods/Associated Press
RB Mike Washington Jr. Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall) Arkansas
3 / 7

RB Mike Washington Jr.

Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall)

Arkansas

Michael Woods/Associated Press
RB Mike Washington Jr. Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall) Arkansas
4 / 7

RB Mike Washington Jr.

Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall)

Arkansas

Michael Woods/Associated Press
RB Mike Washington Jr. Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall) Arkansas
5 / 7

RB Mike Washington Jr.

Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall)

Arkansas

Michael Woods/Associated Press
RB Mike Washington Jr. Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall) Arkansas
6 / 7

RB Mike Washington Jr.

Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall)

Arkansas

Michael Woods/Associated Press
RB Mike Washington Jr. Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall) Arkansas
7 / 7

RB Mike Washington Jr.

Fourth Round (122nd Pick Overall)

Arkansas

Michael Woods/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign 17 undrafted free agents

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following undrafted free agents.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick DT Brandon Cleveland

The 6-4, 315-pound defensive tackle spent all four seasons at North Carolina State and played in 45 career games, finishing with 107 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick G Trey Zuhn III

Zuhn III, a 6-foot-7, 319-pound offensive lineman, played five seasons (2021-25) at Texas A&M, seeing action in 54 games with 50 starts over his collegiate career.

news

Raiders sign fifth-round pick CB Hezekiah Masses

The 6-1, 185-pound cornerback played three seasons at Florida International (2022-24), before transferring to California for his senior season (2025).

news

Raiders sign sixth-round pick WR Malik Benson

The 6-1, 195-pound wide receiver played in 41 career games over his final three seasons and finished with 81 receptions for 1,192 yards (14.7 avg.) and eight receiving touchdowns.

news

Raiders sign fifth-round pick S Dalton Johnson

Johnson played five seasons at Arizona, appearing in 50 games and tallying 286 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, five interceptions, 10 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.

news

Raiders sign second-round pick S Treydan Stukes

Stukes played in 52 games over six seasons at Arizona and recorded 206 tackles (124 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, seven interceptions and 35 passes defensed.

news

Raiders re-sign TE Ian Thomas

Thomas appeared in 15 games with 10 starts for the Raiders in 2025 and recorded 13 receptions for 114 yards.

news

Raiders sign QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins enters his 15th season in the NFL and joins the Raiders after spending the past two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2024-25).

news

Super Bowl returns to Las Vegas in 2029

The announcement was made today at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, following a review by the NFL's Fan Engagement & Major Events Committee and a vote by full ownership.

news

Raiders expand Global Markets Program Rights to Canada, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom

The program awards NFL clubs international marketing rights in countries outside the United States to build brand awareness and fandom globally through fan engagement, events, commercial opportunities and NFL Flag development.

Latest Content

news

Raiders sign 17 undrafted free agents

Apr 30, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following undrafted free agents.

video

The Call: Jermod McCoy gets his draft call

Apr 30, 2026

Watch as General Manager John Spytek, Head Coach Klint Kubiak and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard call Jermod McCoy to let him know he will be a Las Vegas Raider.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick DT Brandon Cleveland

Apr 30, 2026

The 6-4, 315-pound defensive tackle spent all four seasons at North Carolina State and played in 45 career games, finishing with 107 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick G Trey Zuhn III

Apr 30, 2026

Zuhn III, a 6-foot-7, 319-pound offensive lineman, played five seasons (2021-25) at Texas A&M, seeing action in 54 games with 50 starts over his collegiate career.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick RB Mike Washington Jr.

Apr 30, 2026

Washington Jr., a 6-foot-2, 228-pound running back, played his final college season at Arkansas (2025) after one season at New Mexico State (2024) and three years at Buffalo (2021-23).

news

Raiders sign fifth-round pick CB Hezekiah Masses

Apr 30, 2026

The 6-1, 185-pound cornerback played three seasons at Florida International (2022-24), before transferring to California for his senior season (2025).

news

Raiders sign sixth-round pick WR Malik Benson

Apr 30, 2026

The 6-1, 195-pound wide receiver played in 41 career games over his final three seasons and finished with 81 receptions for 1,192 yards (14.7 avg.) and eight receiving touchdowns.

news

Raiders sign fifth-round pick S Dalton Johnson

Apr 30, 2026

Johnson played five seasons at Arizona, appearing in 50 games and tallying 286 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, five interceptions, 10 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.

news

Raiders sign second-round pick S Treydan Stukes

Apr 30, 2026

Stukes played in 52 games over six seasons at Arizona and recorded 206 tackles (124 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, seven interceptions and 35 passes defensed.

gallery

Photos: Raiderettes 2026 Final Auditions

Apr 30, 2026

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view the best photos from the Raiderettes 2026 Final Auditions.

gallery

Offseason Program: Thursday 4.30.26

Apr 30, 2026

View the best photos from the Raiders' offseason program workout at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Raiders release LB Jamin Davis

Apr 30, 2026

Davis joined the Raiders practice squad in December and appeared in two games for the team.

View All
Advertising