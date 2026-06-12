Q&A: Get to know offensive line coach Rick Dennison

LE: "You notably played and coached alongside Klint Kubiak's father, Gary, with the Denver Broncos. How did you form a relationship with him?"

RD: "He came in my second year with John [Elway]. I don't know, it just kind of struck a chord, got a friendship going. Our wives liked each other so we started doing a couple of things here and there, but we were teammates for eight years. We always kind of did things together during the season, during the offseason. Then when I left, I started working out on the East Coast and then he started coaching the 49ers with Mike Shanahan as their quarterbacks coach and they won the Super Bowl [in 1994]. Mike took the job at Denver and then Gary called me up saying, 'Looks like we're all going to Denver, you want to come back? This would be a good opportunity if you want to start coaching in the NFL.'"