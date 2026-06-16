Q&A: Get to know running backs coach Omar Young

OY: "Just giving him a good foundation from a football knowledge standpoint. Here are the things to anticipate, here are the things we're seeing, how to diagnose that faster and where am I fitting in this entire puzzle. Because for the running back position, we're involved in everything from pass protection, getting out in routes, the run game, all of it. So where do we fit on every single play? And that's been the great thing about OTAs and the offseason program, it's more mental for us right now than it is physical. Once we put the pads on, that's when we start to find out what we have in my room."