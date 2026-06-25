Q&A: Get to know pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Joe Woods

LE: How has your relationship with Rob Leonard grown as he's been promoted from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator?

JW: "I developed a great relationship with Robbie last year. When you go through all those struggles during the season, you're always talking about how you can get better. So there were some late nights where we were in there talking football and I could see his vision. I think for him coming in, just building the foundation, his vision of how he sees things being run defensively, his attention to detail in terms of how he wants techniques taught, how we verbalize that ... he's really one of the best guys I've been around just in terms of doing that in a short period of time."