Q&A: Get to know safeties coach Matt Robinson

Levi Edwards: How was your experience playing safety at Maryland and how has that helped you as a coach?

Matt Robinson: "I always thought I was a really good student of the game and that always allowed me to play fast. And being a safety, you kind of always get a big picture of the defense. When I was in school, the safety was actually responsible for closing the front of the defense, which a lot of times that's usually the responsibility of the linebacker. So I was kind of baptized in blood early on that safety has to be a great communicator and you really have to have a total knowledge of the defense. ... I think that allows me now to instill that into the guys about being students of the game and that allows them to play fast."