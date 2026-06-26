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Q&A: Get to know safeties coach Matt Robinson

Jun 26, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

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Raiders.com is publishing a series of Q&As with the Silver and Black's position coaches.

Last but not least, we talk with Matt Robinson, the team's new safeties coach. Robinson played linebacker and safety at the University of Maryland before joining the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 as a defensive coaching fellow. He wore many hats over five seasons in Baltimore, working with the outside linebackers, defensive line and defensive backs as an assistant and quality control coach. He also worked with defensive coordinator Rob Leonard at the Ravens during the 2022 season.

Robinson describes his excitement of joining the Silver and Black and coaching the position he once played.

Levi Edwards: How was your experience playing safety at Maryland and how has that helped you as a coach?

Matt Robinson: "I always thought I was a really good student of the game and that always allowed me to play fast. And being a safety, you kind of always get a big picture of the defense. When I was in school, the safety was actually responsible for closing the front of the defense, which a lot of times that's usually the responsibility of the linebacker. So I was kind of baptized in blood early on that safety has to be a great communicator and you really have to have a total knowledge of the defense. ... I think that allows me now to instill that into the guys about being students of the game and that allows them to play fast."

LE: What led you to coaching after your playing career?

MR: "I dealt with some injuries while I was in school. I played three games my sophomore year, got hurt and the coaches gave me a headset. I was helping the GAs [graduate assistants] during that time. ... And from that point on, I was like, 'Man, I think after school that's something I want to get into.' When I was in high school, my notebooks would always be filled with drawn plays. ... My grandfather was a big-time high school athletic director in basketball, football, was kind of into everything, and that kind of inspired me to want to be a coach someday.

"I had a lot of great coaches in college, I had a couple of different coordinators, couple of different head coaches – they all had a different impact on me. I respected them and I loved their impact on me, and I thought if I can get into a profession and have an impact on others, that would be meaningful to me.

LE: What was it like getting your start as an NFL coach for the Baltimore Ravens, your hometown team?

MR: "It was a big blessing to be around family. ... But the community there and being immersed in it because I went to Maryland ... it was cool. I love learning ball and my high school mentor told me when I got there, 'You're going to get your doctorate in football. Go learn and be a sponge, soak up everything and that way you can pour into others when it's your time to shine.'"

LE: The Ravens had some formidable defenses during your time there, what was the biggest lesson you learned that's helped you progress as a coach?

MR: "In Baltimore, I worked from the front all the way to the back end. So I feel like I really had a chance to see the defense from front to back, back to front, and really understand issues at all levels. That helped me get well rounded as a coach.

"Player-wise, I saw a lot of impact players from Kyle Van Noy to [Jadeveon] Clowney, [Nnamdi] Madubuike, Marlon [Humphrey] being a turnover machine and the way he plays the game is violent. Once the ball is snapped, being around Kyle Hamilton, he's just an absolute unicorn when it comes to the [safety] position and being able to blitz, be physical, cover man to man, play in the deep half, play up close to the line of scrimmage. Blessed to have been around guys who you'll be hearing about for a long time, some might even be gold jacket players. Seeing their work ethic, their attention to detail and their playmaking ability, it was like, 'OK, that's what true pros look like.'"

LE: What attracted you to this position with the Raiders?

MR: "My relationship with Robbie Leonard. I had a lot of respect for him when I was in Baltimore. I can even remember when he interviewed for the job and I was just a QC [quality control coach] sitting there watching him interview and I thought, 'Man, I'm learning a lot from this guy. I hope we hire him because I'm going to be able to add some of his tools to my toolbox.' And then we kept a relationship throughout my time in the league."

LE: The Raiders drafted two safeties from Arizona in Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson. What are some traits you've seen that makes you excited to coach them?

MR: "With Trey, his movement skills and his fluidity, and his ability play nickel, both safety positions, play close to line of scrimmage, play back, and have range to cover man to man – I really like that. His abilty to blitz really pops on tape. That's what attracted us to him and getting him out here and working with him has been like, 'OK, we can work with that. You're going to help us big time.' Dalton, we loved how hard he played, his physicality and his play style. Robbie preaches all the time, it's play style above [all] else, and that type of attitude is really what the Raiders are all about."

Photos: Raiders 2026 Coaching Staff

Take a look at Head Coach Klint Kubiak's coaching staff for the 2026 season.

Klint Kubiak - Head Coach
1 / 29

Klint Kubiak - Head Coach

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Mike McCoy - Assistant Head Coach
2 / 29

Mike McCoy - Assistant Head Coach

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
Matt Capurro - Senior vice president of coaching operations
3 / 29

Matt Capurro - Senior vice president of coaching operations

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Rohit Mogalayapalli - Director of game management and special projects
4 / 29

Rohit Mogalayapalli - Director of game management and special projects

Zach Tarrant/Houston Texans
Andrew Janocko - Offensive coordinator
5 / 29

Andrew Janocko - Offensive coordinator

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Zach Azzanni - Wide receivers
6 / 29

Zach Azzanni - Wide receivers

Associated Press
Pete Collins - Offensive quality control
7 / 29

Pete Collins - Offensive quality control

Wofford College Athletics
Rick Dennison - Offensive line
8 / 29

Rick Dennison - Offensive line

Associated Press
Nich Holz - Offensive pass game coordinator
9 / 29

Nich Holz - Offensive pass game coordinator

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Mario Jeberaeel - Offensive run game coordinator
10 / 29

Mario Jeberaeel - Offensive run game coordinator

Associated Press
Conner McQueen - Offensive quality control
11 / 29

Conner McQueen - Offensive quality control

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Luke Steckel - Tight ends
12 / 29

Luke Steckel - Tight ends

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Ben Wilkerson - Assistant offensive line
13 / 29

Ben Wilkerson - Assistant offensive line

Associated Press
Omar Young - Running backs
14 / 29

Omar Young - Running backs

Associated Press
Tim Zetts - Offensive assistant
15 / 29

Tim Zetts - Offensive assistant

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Rob Leonard - Defensive coordinator
16 / 29

Rob Leonard - Defensive coordinator

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Steve Ferentz - Defensive assistant
17 / 29

Steve Ferentz - Defensive assistant

Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
Drew Gaither - Defensive quality control
18 / 29

Drew Gaither - Defensive quality control

Georgia Southern Athletics
Cody Grimm - Defensive quality control
19 / 29

Cody Grimm - Defensive quality control

Associated Press
Al Holcomb - Senior defensive assistant
20 / 29

Al Holcomb - Senior defensive assistant

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
Kenyon Jackson - Assistant defensive line
21 / 29

Kenyon Jackson - Assistant defensive line

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Ketner Kupp - Defensive quality control
22 / 29

Ketner Kupp - Defensive quality control

Associated Press
Matt Robinson - Safeties
23 / 29

Matt Robinson - Safeties

Associated Press
Travis Smith - Defensive line
24 / 29

Travis Smith - Defensive line

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Ronell Williams - Linebackers
25 / 29

Ronell Williams - Linebackers

Associated Press
Joe Woods - Pass game coordinator/defensive backs
26 / 29

Joe Woods - Pass game coordinator/defensive backs

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Joe DeCamillis - Special teams coordinator
27 / 29

Joe DeCamillis - Special teams coordinator

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Marquice Williams - Senior assistant of special teams
28 / 29

Marquice Williams - Senior assistant of special teams

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press
Tim McConnell - Assistant special teams
29 / 29

Tim McConnell - Assistant special teams

University of North Texas Athletics
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