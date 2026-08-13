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The Las Vegas Raiders and Waymo announce first-ever autonomous ride-hailing partnership at Allegiant Stadium

Aug 13, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Raiders Communications
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LAS VEGAS – Today, the Las Vegas Raiders announced a multi-year partnership naming Waymo their Official Ride-Hailing Partner. The collaboration marks the first time a professional football team partners with an autonomous vehicle company, setting the standard for the future door-to-door fan experience.

Fans traveling to Allegiant Stadium with Waymo will have access to a dedicated Waymo pickup and drop-off area and clear wayfinding signage to create a seamless rider experience for all games, concerts, and major events.

Beyond providing safe and seamless rides to and from the stadium, the partnership will provide fans with exclusive experiences that a standard ticket cannot match. Throughout the season, Waymo riders will have access to unique opportunities, including a "Kickoff Kid" program, pre-game field passes, and upgraded VIP seats.

Off the field, Waymo and the Raiders are committed to multiplying their positive impact across the Las Vegas community. The two organizations will collaborate on local engagement initiatives designed to give back to the city, ensuring the partnership's benefits extend far beyond game days and support neighborhood programs year-round.

"Fans come to Allegiant to experience once-in-a-lifetime moments, and getting in that mindset all begins and ends with the journey," said Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders. "Partnering with Waymo reflects our drive to lead the industry in innovation and provide fans the best experience. Most importantly, it gives them a safe, reliable autonomous designated driver so they can focus entirely on enjoying the event."

"We're proud to partner with the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium as we continue forming strong and lasting relationships across the Las Vegas community," said Suzanne Philion, Chief Marketing Officer at Waymo. "We have a proven history of helping riders safely navigate major events, and partnering with the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium allows us to create a convenient and magical experience for riders."

To experience the future of game-day transportation, fans can download the Waymo app and express interest in being among the first to ride with Waymo in Las Vegas.

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