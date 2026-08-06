Raiders sign RB Dare Ogunbowale

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed RB Dare Ogunbowale, the club announced Thursday.

Ogunbowale joins the Silver and Black for his eighth NFL season after spending the 2025 season with the Houston Texans. Last season, Ogunbowale played in all 17 games for the Texans and saw action on both offense and special teams, finishing the season with 11 carries for 25 yards and one touchdown, as well as 10 receptions for 76 yards (7.6 avg.). He also recorded 16 total tackles and one fumble recovery on special teams, the second most special teams tackles on the team.

The 5-10, 205-pound running back has played in 114 games (nine starts) since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2017. Over his career he has spent time with the Houston Texans (2017, 2022-25), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-20), Washington (2017) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2020-22).

His career totals include 177 carries for 594 yards (3.4 avg.) and five touchdowns, 109 receptions for 850 yards (7.8 avg.) and two touchdowns, as well as 22 kickoff returns for 424 yards (19.3 avg.), 60 special teams tackles, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. His 60 special teams tackles since 2018 rank tied for 14th in the NFL over that span.