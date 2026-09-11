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Las Vegas Raiders and Team México announce strategic partnership in Mexico

Sep 11, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Raiders Communications
Raiders-TeamMexico

MONTERREY, MEXICO – September 11th, 2026 – The 2026-2027 season marks the beginning of a new partnership for the Las Vegas Raiders in Mexico. The franchise welcomes Team México, a Mexican sportsbook and online casino platform, as its Official Sports Betting Partner in the country.

The partnership aims to create an innovative, dynamic, and engaging entertainment experience for a new generation of sports fans, while further strengthening the connection between the Las Vegas Raiders and the millions of fans who are part of Raider Nation in Mexico.

Through this partnership, both organizations will launch a variety of initiatives and experiences throughout the season designed to engage football fans and create new ways for them to experience and celebrate their passion for the sport.

Qiava Martinez, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of the Las Vegas Raiders, emphasized the significance of the partnership: "Our partnership with Team México marks an exciting new chapter for the Raiders. Together, we will create meaningful new experiences for fans, deepen our connection with communities across Mexico, and expand the reach of Raider Nation."

Marlon Magallon, Founder of Team México, highlighted the importance of the Raiders' fan base in the country: "The Raiders have one of the most recognizable and passionate fan bases in football, with an especially strong community in Mexico. Becoming the Official Sports Betting Partner of this iconic franchise represents an opportunity to connect even more closely with Mexican sports fans, create unique experiences throughout the season, and build a connection between two brands that understand the passion and sense of belonging that sports can inspire."

As part of its strategy to connect with diverse audiences, Team México has built a roster of ambassadors featuring some of Mexico's most recognized personalities, including Julio César Chávez, Adrián Marcelo and Iván Fematt 'La Mole,' as well as the recent addition of Werevertumorro.

The partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders represents another step forward in this strategy, bringing together the passion of football, entertainment, and Mexican culture.

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