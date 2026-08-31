Raiders announce 2026 practice squad additions

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following players to the practice squad, the club announced Monday.
|Player
|Position
|Brandon Cleveland
|DT
|Jahfari Harvey
|DE
|Roman Hemby
|RB
|Niklas Henning
|T
|Devin Lafayette
|S
|Kansei Matsuzawa
|K
|Cameron McGrone
|LB
|Kamar Missouri
|T
|Chris Myarick
|TE
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
|TE
|Will Putnam
|C
|Cian Slone
|DE
|Gary Smith III
|DT
|Deven Thompkins
|WR
|Greedy Vance
|CB
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