Raiders make moves to bring roster to 53-player limit

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Sunday.
Waived the following players:
|Player
|Position
|Jacob Clark
|QB
|Brandon Cleveland
|DT
|Braeden Daniels
|OL
|Tyler Duzansky
|LS
|Patrick Gurd
|TE
|Jahfari Harvey
|DE
|Roman Hemby
|RB
|Niklas Henning
|T
|Shedrick Jackson
|WR
|Isaiah Jatta
|T
|Devin Lafayette
|S
|Treven Ma’ae
|DT
|Kansei Matsuzawa
|K
|Kamar Missouri
|T
|Caleb Offord
|CB
|Devyn Perkins
|CB
|Will Putnam
|C
|Cian Slone
|DE
|Xavian Sorey Jr.
|LB
|Gary Smith III
|DT
|Greedy Vance
|CB
|Dalton Wagner
|T
|E.J. Williams
|WR
Released the following players:
|Player
|Position
|Phillip Dorsett II
|WR
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|Buddy Johnson
|LB
|Cameron McGrone
|LB
|Chris Myarick
|TE
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
|TE
|Segun Olubi
|LB
|Deven Thompkins
|WR
Waived/Injured:
|Player
|Position
|Chase Roberts
|WR
Placed on Reserve/Injured:
|Player
|Position
|Keyron Crawford
|DE
|Carter Runyon*
|TE
*Designated to return