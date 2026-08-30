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Raiders make moves to bring roster to 53-player limit

Aug 30, 2026 at 04:10 PM
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Raiders Communications

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Sunday.

Waived the following players:

PlayerPosition
Jacob ClarkQB
Brandon ClevelandDT
Braeden DanielsOL
Tyler DuzanskyLS
Patrick GurdTE
Jahfari HarveyDE
Roman HembyRB
Niklas HenningT
Shedrick JacksonWR
Isaiah JattaT
Devin LafayetteS
Treven Ma’aeDT
Kansei MatsuzawaK
Kamar MissouriT
Caleb OffordCB
Devyn PerkinsCB
Will PutnamC
Cian SloneDE
Xavian Sorey Jr.LB
Gary Smith IIIDT
Greedy VanceCB
Dalton WagnerT
E.J. WilliamsWR

Released the following players:

PlayerPosition
Phillip Dorsett IIWR
Brandon JohnsonWR
Buddy JohnsonLB
Cameron McGroneLB
Chris MyarickTE
Dare OgunbowaleRB
Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.TE
Segun OlubiLB
Deven ThompkinsWR

Waived/Injured:

PlayerPosition
Chase RobertsWR

Placed on Reserve/Injured:

PlayerPosition
Keyron CrawfordDE
Carter Runyon*TE

*Designated to return

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