Raiders add Torrey Gill as offensive quality control coach

The Las Vegas Raiders have added Torrey Gill to their staff as an offensive quality control coach.
Gill first joined the Raiders in training camp through the Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship, an NFL program that provides minority college coaches, high school coaches and former players hands-on NFL coaching experience. He participated in the program with the Raiders in both 2023 and 2025.
A Corvallis, Oregon, native, Gill spent the past two seasons as Alabama's assistant wide receivers coach, helping develop standout receiver Germie Bernard. Before joining the Crimson Tide, he served in the same role at Oregon State from 2022-23.
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