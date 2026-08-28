Gutierrez: The lessons, not the numbers, mattered for Fernando Mendoza

It was a throwback kinda night at Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders' exhibition finale - Wayne Crow, an original Raider who punted and played defensive back in the team's first two years of existence, lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch - so let's take it back to 1961.

And let's quote the Shirelles when it comes to Fernando Mendoza and his performance against the 49ers.

Because yes, mama said there'll be days like this, there'll be days like this, mama said.

And as far as we're concerned here in 2026, it was exactly the kind of night the No. 1 overall draft pick needed Thursday for his continued development. One that has already taken deliberate steps through his first professional preseason and training camp.

There were highs - his nifty move that put Niners defensive tackle C.J. West in the spin cycle on his 7-yard scramble up the gut. And there were lows - a high throw to Jalen Nailor that bounded off his hands, ricocheted around a bit before being picked off and resulted in a San Francisco field goal in the Raiders' 18-12 loss.

But throughout, there were those numerous learning lessons…even if it was a bummer that the Raiders' first-team offense, led by Kirk Cousins, in his second appearance of the preseason, could not muster a touchdown in two series while coming up with a pair of field goals.

Points are points, alas Cousins rued leaving "meat on the bone."

No, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak did not name a starter for the regular season Thursday night. But he did offer a glimpse into his worldview when I asked how important an outing like what Mendoza endured against the Niners was to, yes, his development.

"He needs another three preseason games," Kubiak said of Mendoza, who finished just 7-of-14 passing for 57 yards with the INT in five series while being sacked twice and authoring a passer rating of 31.0.