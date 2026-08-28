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Gutierrez: The lessons, not the numbers, mattered for Fernando Mendoza

Aug 28, 2026 at 09:30 AM
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Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Columnist

It was a throwback kinda night at Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders' exhibition finale - Wayne Crow, an original Raider who punted and played defensive back in the team's first two years of existence, lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch - so let's take it back to 1961.

And let's quote the Shirelles when it comes to Fernando Mendoza and his performance against the 49ers.

Because yes, mama said there'll be days like this, there'll be days like this, mama said.

And as far as we're concerned here in 2026, it was exactly the kind of night the No. 1 overall draft pick needed Thursday for his continued development. One that has already taken deliberate steps through his first professional preseason and training camp.

There were highs - his nifty move that put Niners defensive tackle C.J. West in the spin cycle on his 7-yard scramble up the gut. And there were lows - a high throw to Jalen Nailor that bounded off his hands, ricocheted around a bit before being picked off and resulted in a San Francisco field goal in the Raiders' 18-12 loss.

But throughout, there were those numerous learning lessons…even if it was a bummer that the Raiders' first-team offense, led by Kirk Cousins, in his second appearance of the preseason, could not muster a touchdown in two series while coming up with a pair of field goals.

Points are points, alas Cousins rued leaving "meat on the bone."

No, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak did not name a starter for the regular season Thursday night. But he did offer a glimpse into his worldview when I asked how important an outing like what Mendoza endured against the Niners was to, yes, his development.

"He needs another three preseason games," Kubiak said of Mendoza, who finished just 7-of-14 passing for 57 yards with the INT in five series while being sacked twice and authoring a passer rating of 31.0.

"All those rookies do. Now that the season's starting, the practice reps get smaller and that's just life. But also as coaches, we've got to get him ready to play, keep developing him."

It's a delicate dance, for sure.

For the exhibition season, Mendoza threw for 240 yards while completing 55.5% of his passes (25-45) with a touchdown, two picks and a 67.6 passer rating while getting sacked four times in 14-plus series (he kneeled down at the end of the first half against Arizona in the preseason opener).

And to be fair, Mendoza never played behind the projected starting offensive line, the closest being with fellow rookie Trey Zuhn III at center, rather than Tyler Linderbaum, along with left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Spencer Burford, right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and right tackle DJ Glaze against San Francisco.

No wonder Mendoza referred to NFL edge rushers as "monsters" while Cousins called them "real creatures" after facing the Cardinals, Texans and 49ers.

"It was a great experience having that heat and duress because diamonds are built under pressure," Mendoza said. "They're built under fire and being forged like that, so when you're able to play under that duress, that's when you're able to elevate your game."

If diamonds, as the saying goes, are a girl's best friend, a solid O-line is a quarterback's.

Mendoza writes the word '"tranquilo" on his wristband, Spanish for tranquil, or calm. It's a reminder for him to slow down mentally and go through his process.

Yes, even when the speed of the NFL is noticeably different from college - as in, faster - and his natural instinct kicks in on a spin-cycle scramble.

Cousins, meanwhile, took a while to get his clock going. He was a fourth-round draft pick who started nine total games his first three seasons in the league and did not become a full-fledged starter until Year 4.

He is entering Year 15.

"There's a lot that, for me, was a big jump from college to the pros," Cousins said. "It took some time.

"It's all about the long game. Winning the long game. And that's what I think we all want to do."

No doubt that's what the Raiders want. And that's what Mendoza wants as well.

In a word, be tranquilo.

So if you've been paying attention to how Kubiak and Co. have been handling the most important position in team sports since everyone showed up to OTAs, the plan has been on full display.

Now it's up to the Raiders to translate it into the season opener against the Dolphins.

But not before asking Mendoza how he would describe his development this preseason.

"It's not always sunshine and rainbows," he said.

"From Snap 1 [against] Arizona to the last snap I took here against the Niners, I believe I've grown as a quarterback. Although it might not always show on the stat sheet."

After all, that's what mama said, right?

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 3 vs. 49ers

View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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The Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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The Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43), safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43), safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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The Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43), defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43), defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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\32Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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\32Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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The Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) and safety Devin Lafayette (40) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) and safety Devin Lafayette (40) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) and tackle Gary Smith III (75) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) and tackle Gary Smith III (75) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) and defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) and defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) and safety Devin Lafayette (40) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) and safety Devin Lafayette (40) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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