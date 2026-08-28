Gutierrez: The lessons, not the numbers, mattered for Fernando Mendoza

It was a throwback kinda night at Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders' exhibition finale - Wayne Crow, an original Raider who punted and played defensive back in the team's first two years of existence, lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch - so let's take it back to 1961.
And let's quote the Shirelles when it comes to Fernando Mendoza and his performance against the 49ers.
Because yes, mama said there'll be days like this, there'll be days like this, mama said.
And as far as we're concerned here in 2026, it was exactly the kind of night the No. 1 overall draft pick needed Thursday for his continued development. One that has already taken deliberate steps through his first professional preseason and training camp.
There were highs - his nifty move that put Niners defensive tackle C.J. West in the spin cycle on his 7-yard scramble up the gut. And there were lows - a high throw to Jalen Nailor that bounded off his hands, ricocheted around a bit before being picked off and resulted in a San Francisco field goal in the Raiders' 18-12 loss.
But throughout, there were those numerous learning lessons…even if it was a bummer that the Raiders' first-team offense, led by Kirk Cousins, in his second appearance of the preseason, could not muster a touchdown in two series while coming up with a pair of field goals.
Points are points, alas Cousins rued leaving "meat on the bone."
No, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak did not name a starter for the regular season Thursday night. But he did offer a glimpse into his worldview when I asked how important an outing like what Mendoza endured against the Niners was to, yes, his development.
"He needs another three preseason games," Kubiak said of Mendoza, who finished just 7-of-14 passing for 57 yards with the INT in five series while being sacked twice and authoring a passer rating of 31.0.
"All those rookies do. Now that the season's starting, the practice reps get smaller and that's just life. But also as coaches, we've got to get him ready to play, keep developing him."
It's a delicate dance, for sure.
For the exhibition season, Mendoza threw for 240 yards while completing 55.5% of his passes (25-45) with a touchdown, two picks and a 67.6 passer rating while getting sacked four times in 14-plus series (he kneeled down at the end of the first half against Arizona in the preseason opener).
And to be fair, Mendoza never played behind the projected starting offensive line, the closest being with fellow rookie Trey Zuhn III at center, rather than Tyler Linderbaum, along with left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Spencer Burford, right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and right tackle DJ Glaze against San Francisco.
No wonder Mendoza referred to NFL edge rushers as "monsters" while Cousins called them "real creatures" after facing the Cardinals, Texans and 49ers.
"It was a great experience having that heat and duress because diamonds are built under pressure," Mendoza said. "They're built under fire and being forged like that, so when you're able to play under that duress, that's when you're able to elevate your game."
If diamonds, as the saying goes, are a girl's best friend, a solid O-line is a quarterback's.
Mendoza writes the word '"tranquilo" on his wristband, Spanish for tranquil, or calm. It's a reminder for him to slow down mentally and go through his process.
Yes, even when the speed of the NFL is noticeably different from college - as in, faster - and his natural instinct kicks in on a spin-cycle scramble.
Cousins, meanwhile, took a while to get his clock going. He was a fourth-round draft pick who started nine total games his first three seasons in the league and did not become a full-fledged starter until Year 4.
He is entering Year 15.
"There's a lot that, for me, was a big jump from college to the pros," Cousins said. "It took some time.
"It's all about the long game. Winning the long game. And that's what I think we all want to do."
No doubt that's what the Raiders want. And that's what Mendoza wants as well.
In a word, be tranquilo.
So if you've been paying attention to how Kubiak and Co. have been handling the most important position in team sports since everyone showed up to OTAs, the plan has been on full display.
Now it's up to the Raiders to translate it into the season opener against the Dolphins.
But not before asking Mendoza how he would describe his development this preseason.
"It's not always sunshine and rainbows," he said.
"From Snap 1 [against] Arizona to the last snap I took here against the Niners, I believe I've grown as a quarterback. Although it might not always show on the stat sheet."
After all, that's what mama said, right?
View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.