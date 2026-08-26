Wayne Crow to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Thursday

Former Raiders punter Wayne Crow will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Thursday's Raiders vs. 49ers game.

A do-it-all utility player, Crow spent two seasons (1960-61) with the Raiders and was the team's first punter while also playing running back and defensive back. In 28 games, he punted 139 times for 5,571 yards and averaged 40.1 yards per punt. In 1961, he set the franchise record for longest punt with a 77-yarder, a record that stood until 2011. As a running back in 1961, Crow carried the ball 119 times for 490 yards and 2 touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 105 yards. As a defensive back, he intercepted four passes in 1960.

Crow is the latest of a distinguished list who have been bestowed the honor, beginning with the late John Madden, who was the first to light the torch on October 18, 2011. The late First Lady of Raider Nation, Mrs. Carol Davis, was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband in Las Vegas prior to the Raiders' inaugural contest at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.