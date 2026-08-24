Raiders' unofficial depth chart for final preseason game vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders released their updated unofficial depth chart ahead of the preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Thursday's game kicks off at 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX-5 Las Vegas.
Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember this is unofficial and changes are fluid. That said, take a look at the full chart below (as of Aug. 24).
Offense
|Position
|WR
|Jalen Nailor
|Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|Shedrick Jackson
|Chase Roberts
|LT
|Kolton Miller
|Charles Grant
|Isaiah Jatta
|Kamar Missouri
|LG
|Spencer Burford
|Caleb Rogers
|Braeden Daniels
|C
|Tyler Linderbaum
|Jordan Meredith
|Will Putnam
|RG
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|Atonio Mafi
|Niklas Henning
|RT
|DJ Glaze
|Trey Zuhn III
|Dalton Wagner
|TE
|Brock Bowers
|Michael Mayer
|Ian Thomas
|Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
|Carter Runyon
|Chris Myarick
|WR
|Jack Bech
|Malik Benson
|Deven Thompkins
|E.J. Williams Jr.
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|Dareke Young
|Phillip Dorsett II
|Brandon Johnson
|QB
|Kirk Cousins
|Fernando Mendoza
|Aidan O'Connell
|Jacob Clark
|RB
|Ashton Jeanty
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Dylan Laube
|Roman Hemby
|Dare Ogunbowale
|FB
|Connor Heyward
|Patrick Gurd
Defense
|Position
|DE
|Maxx Crosby
|Malcolm Koonce
|Jahfari Harvey
|Patrick Johnson
|DT
|Tonka Hemingway
|Jonah Laulu
|JJ Pegues
|Gary Smith III
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|DT
|Adam Butler
|Thomas Booker IV
|Brandon Cleveland
|Treven Ma'ae
|EDGE
|Kwity Paye
|Keyron Crawford
|Cian Slone
|LB
|Nakobe Dean
|Tommy Eichenberg
|Segun Olubi
|Buddy Johnson
|LB
|Quay Walker
|Cody Lindenberg
|Cameron McGrone
|Xavian Sorey Jr.
|CB
|Eric Stokes
|Decamerion Richardson
|Jermod McCoy
|CB
|Darien Porter
|Hezekiah Masses
|CB
|Taron Johnson
|Greedy Vance
|Caleb Offord
|Devyn Perkins
|FS
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|Treydan Stukes
|Tristin McCollum
|SS
|Jeremy Chinn
|Dalton Johnson
|Devin Lafayette
Special Teams
|Position
|P
|AJ Cole
|K
|Matt Gay
|Kansei Matsuzawa
|H
|AJ Cole
|LS
|Alex Ward
|Tyler Duzansky
|KR
|Tre Tucker
|Dylan Laube
|PR
|Tre Tucker
|Jermod McCoy