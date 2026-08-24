Training Camp Notebook 8/24: Rookies stack late‑camp reps as their climb accelerates

Cousins, Mendoza keep pushing each other

Along with his touchdown to Washington, Cousins threw another two touchdowns.

The first was a 55-yard moon ball to Tre Tucker on a go-route, the other in red zone period to Michael Mayer. Other top targets included Brock Bowers and Jalen Nailor who continues to see more balls come his way late in camp.

"I think just the thing about Kirk is just how much experience he has," said Tyler Linderbaum, "and his knowledge of the game, and experiences in certain situations. ... It's something that young guys can take away. He's someone that's always prepared, always has the right mindset, and someone that a lot of guys look up to."

Fernando Mendoza also threw a touchdown in red zone period to Brandon Johnson on a RPO. While Cousins was a bit more accurate with the football Monday, the rookie still found ways to move the ball down the field with Phillip Dorsett II and Ian Thomas being his top targets.