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Training Camp Notebook 8/24: Rookies stack late‑camp reps as their climb accelerates

Aug 24, 2026 at 04:03 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas switched things up for Monday's practice. After conducting special teams period and individual drills on the indoor field, the team moved outside to the grass for team period. Practice ended back inside for red zone period, which led the successful results for the offense.

Here are the top notes and observations from the entirety of the practice session.

Washington sees extra reps

Mike Washington Jr. saw some of his first exclusive reps with the first-team offense, filling in for Ashton Jeanty who left practice early with an injury yesterday.

Washington filled the void well, impressing as a pass catcher out the backfield in team period. This included a touchdown grab during red zone period. The rookie has been one of the Raiders' top weapons throughout the preseason, as he's racked up over eight yards a carry in his first two preseason contests.

"He works very hard every day," offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said. "Mike comes and he studies very hard. He asks great questions. He's on his craft all the time, and it's something that you see translate into the practice field. It's something that we keep pushing him [on] every single day."

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Cousins, Mendoza keep pushing each other

Along with his touchdown to Washington, Cousins threw another two touchdowns.

The first was a 55-yard moon ball to Tre Tucker on a go-route, the other in red zone period to Michael Mayer. Other top targets included Brock Bowers and Jalen Nailor who continues to see more balls come his way late in camp.

"I think just the thing about Kirk is just how much experience he has," said Tyler Linderbaum, "and his knowledge of the game, and experiences in certain situations. ... It's something that young guys can take away. He's someone that's always prepared, always has the right mindset, and someone that a lot of guys look up to."

Fernando Mendoza also threw a touchdown in red zone period to Brandon Johnson on a RPO. While Cousins was a bit more accurate with the football Monday, the rookie still found ways to move the ball down the field with Phillip Dorsett II and Ian Thomas being his top targets.

"His confidence is through the roof, and I love it," Thomas said of Mendoza. "The guys are always right behind him, pushing him to go forward. He's a number one overall, so you expect a lot out of him, but it's not easy going into a pro team, a pro level and making a splash right away. So, the more we can do to encourage him to do better, is better for us."

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Man of many positions

The right guard battle between Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers ensues, but rookie Trey Zuhn III should also be in consideration.

As a matter of fact, he should be in consideration for every spot on the offensive line.

The third-round pick from Texas A&M has lined up at every position from left to right on the offensive line throughout camp. This has included taking second-team reps at center, both guard spots and right tackle. While the ultimate plan for Zuhn is still unknown, his size and versatility could force him into first-team reps soon.

Keeping an eye on the defense

Situational football was the main focus for the defense. Certainly valid considering the Raiders allowed the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans to go 15-of-32.

The standouts on defense throughout practice included Maxx Crosby, Tristin McCollum and rookie UDFA Cian Slone, who all got would be sacks in team period. Rookie Jermod McCoy almost came away with an interception on Aidan O'Connell when trying to jump a route.

After Treydan Stukes saw added reps with the first-team in Sunday's practice, that number nearly doubled Monday afternoon.

"He's been consistent," defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said. "My job is to push him outside his comfort zone and challenge him in every way possible. Safety is a big part of this defense and he's done a great job with that. ... I think he played a lot faster last game and I think the instincts are self explanatory."

With another good preseason showing this Thursday, he could be inching toward a starting role.

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 20

Check out day 20 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) and tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) and tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko and Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko and Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) and tackle Charles Grant (60) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) and tackle Charles Grant (60) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) and center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) and center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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