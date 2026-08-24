Training Camp Notebook 8/24: Rookies stack late‑camp reps as their climb accelerates

The Las Vegas switched things up for Monday's practice. After conducting special teams period and individual drills on the indoor field, the team moved outside to the grass for team period. Practice ended back inside for red zone period, which led the successful results for the offense.
Here are the top notes and observations from the entirety of the practice session.
Washington sees extra reps
Mike Washington Jr. saw some of his first exclusive reps with the first-team offense, filling in for Ashton Jeanty who left practice early with an injury yesterday.
Washington filled the void well, impressing as a pass catcher out the backfield in team period. This included a touchdown grab during red zone period. The rookie has been one of the Raiders' top weapons throughout the preseason, as he's racked up over eight yards a carry in his first two preseason contests.
"He works very hard every day," offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said. "Mike comes and he studies very hard. He asks great questions. He's on his craft all the time, and it's something that you see translate into the practice field. It's something that we keep pushing him [on] every single day."
Cousins, Mendoza keep pushing each other
Along with his touchdown to Washington, Cousins threw another two touchdowns.
The first was a 55-yard moon ball to Tre Tucker on a go-route, the other in red zone period to Michael Mayer. Other top targets included Brock Bowers and Jalen Nailor who continues to see more balls come his way late in camp.
"I think just the thing about Kirk is just how much experience he has," said Tyler Linderbaum, "and his knowledge of the game, and experiences in certain situations. ... It's something that young guys can take away. He's someone that's always prepared, always has the right mindset, and someone that a lot of guys look up to."
Fernando Mendoza also threw a touchdown in red zone period to Brandon Johnson on a RPO. While Cousins was a bit more accurate with the football Monday, the rookie still found ways to move the ball down the field with Phillip Dorsett II and Ian Thomas being his top targets.
"His confidence is through the roof, and I love it," Thomas said of Mendoza. "The guys are always right behind him, pushing him to go forward. He's a number one overall, so you expect a lot out of him, but it's not easy going into a pro team, a pro level and making a splash right away. So, the more we can do to encourage him to do better, is better for us."
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Man of many positions
The right guard battle between Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers ensues, but rookie Trey Zuhn III should also be in consideration.
As a matter of fact, he should be in consideration for every spot on the offensive line.
The third-round pick from Texas A&M has lined up at every position from left to right on the offensive line throughout camp. This has included taking second-team reps at center, both guard spots and right tackle. While the ultimate plan for Zuhn is still unknown, his size and versatility could force him into first-team reps soon.
Keeping an eye on the defense
Situational football was the main focus for the defense. Certainly valid considering the Raiders allowed the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans to go 15-of-32.
The standouts on defense throughout practice included Maxx Crosby, Tristin McCollum and rookie UDFA Cian Slone, who all got would be sacks in team period. Rookie Jermod McCoy almost came away with an interception on Aidan O'Connell when trying to jump a route.
After Treydan Stukes saw added reps with the first-team in Sunday's practice, that number nearly doubled Monday afternoon.
"He's been consistent," defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said. "My job is to push him outside his comfort zone and challenge him in every way possible. Safety is a big part of this defense and he's done a great job with that. ... I think he played a lot faster last game and I think the instincts are self explanatory."
With another good preseason showing this Thursday, he could be inching toward a starting role.
Check out day 20 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.